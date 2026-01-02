Brennan Johnson's sale has not gone down well at Tottenham

The sale of ‘popular’ Tottenham figure Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace has reportedly ‘not gone down well’ within the Spurs squad.

Spurs have kicked off the January transfer window by letting Johnson go. The man who won them the Europa League saw an agreement for his transfer made in recent days.

He was then given the final say over the transfer, and has accepted that the move to Palace is best for him after his club decided he was surplus to requirements.

Indeed, multiple outlets have reported the move is now complete, and a photo has surfaced of Johnson wearing a Palace shirt with his name and the No.11 on the back.

Football.London Tottenham insider Alasdair Gold reports that Johnson was told on New Year’s Day, by both Thomas Frank and Fabio Paratici, that they’ll be going in a different direction and he was therefore surplus to requirements.

Gold states the decision to sell Johnson – a ‘popular’ figure within the dressing room – has ‘not gone down particularly well’ with the squad, particularly given his goalscoring abilities at a time when finding the net has been tough.

Gold points out that Mohammed Kudus has taken over from Johnson on the right-wing this season, and has fewer goals, despite having played more often.

The squad unrest may only further add pressure to manager Frank, on whom there is already pressure, with the players perhaps being disillusioned with the decision.

Indeed, squad harmony is important, but with that said, there is a sense that the players should simply get on with it, as in sports sometimes you’re going to have to do things you don’t want to and still have to be professional.

But with pressure already on Frank, the squad turning against him would surely be the last straw.

It was recently reported that Spurs are worried the former Brentford boss is maybe ‘not the right long-term fit’ for the club.

As a result, they are said to be making plans to bring back popular former boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is currently in charge of the USA.

Frank has struggled to get fans on side with side’s performances this season, while Pochettino was one of the best received managers the club has had given the success, or nearly-success, he had with them.

