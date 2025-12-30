Bayern Munich make ‘informal approach’ for Tottenham star as Crystal Palace ‘push’ for Spurs forward

Bayern Munich have made an ‘informal enquiry’ for Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic after his impressive displays out on loan, according to reports.

The 18-year-old centre-back has been in good form while out on loan at Hamburger SV this season with Vuskovic scoring two goals in 15 appearances in all competitions.

His form has led to call-ups for the Croatia national team with the youngster winning his first two senior caps while out on loan in Germany.

Vuskovic’s father is certain that his son will remain at HSV until the end of the season and then they will hold a meeting with Tottenham to see how he progresses from there.

He told Sportske Novosti: “Until June, he is definitely at HSV, and after that we will sit down with Tottenham and see what’s best. I am extremely satisfied with how he lives and trains.

“I would not like him to skip steps and go straight to the English Premier League, which I believe is the strongest in the world. There is still plenty of room for growth. As far as I’m concerned, it wouldn’t be bad if he stayed in Germany.”

It could be a challenge to break up the Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven partnership on his return to Tottenham but if he keeps up his current form then Vuskovic has a chance.

And now Caught Offside claim that the Croatian youngster ‘has caught the eye with a series of composed and authoritative performances in Germany, prompting enquiries from the Bundesliga’s elite.’

The report adds: ‘Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig are believed to have gone a step further, making informal approaches to Tottenham Hotspur to explore the defender’s availability.

‘However, Spurs have been quick to shut down any suggestion of a sale.’

Vuskovic has a contract at Spurs until the summer of 2030 but his form has ‘sparked internal discussions at Tottenham about whether to accelerate his integration’.

Another player who is attracting interest at Tottenham is Brennan Johnson with the Wales international struggling for opportunities under Thomas Frank this season.

And now the Daily Mail claim that Crystal Palace are ‘pushing to get a deal done early’ for Johnson ahead of the January transfer window.

It is understood that the Eagles are ‘discussing an offer of around £35m’ for Johnson but the 24-year-old – who scored the winning goal in the Europa League final last season – ‘is in no particular rush to leave’.

The report adds: ‘Bournemouth have also shown tentative interest in Johnson but have also discussed Leicester City’s Abdul Fatawu as they seek replacements for Antoine Semenyo.

‘The 24-year-old is also admired by the likes of Everton and Aston Villa but those clubs may not be ready to move until the summer.’