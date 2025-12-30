Jeff Stelling and Tony Cascarino find it “daft” and “don’t get” how Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is under pressure and could be shown the door soon.

Frank replaced Ange Postecoglou at Spurs in the summer, after the Australian boss led them toe Europa League glory but also 17th in the Premier League. Initial signs were good for Frank, with Tottenham third after seven games this term.

But 11 games on from that point, they are 11th in the table, and jumped up from 15th win a win over Crystal Palace last time out.

There has been pressure on Frank, who has rotated his players such that it has not seemed he is aware who his best team is, and his side have obviously slipped down the table.

Speaking on talkSPORT, pundits Stelling and Cascarino don’t see why there is pressure on Frank.

Stelling said: “Yeah, brilliant for Spurs, and takes a bit of the pressure off them. I think it’s daft that there’s any pressure on him [Frank] anyway, don’t you think?”

Cascarino responded: “Yeah, I’m a big fan of managers having a transfer window before Christmas. If clubs are employing managers and giving them three or four-year contracts, I find it incredible that he could go before the first window. I just don’t get it.”

Former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness feels there may be some pressure, but feels Tottenham should stick with Frank.

He told Football Insider: “I think the uncertainty is impacting him. Before I thought that Frank was the right manager, and I thought Daniel’s [Levy] gone, and I thought the Lewis family would give him some stability. But it’s actually turning out to be a little bit more unstable than I imagined.

“And I think there may well be jockeying for position within the club and no clear direction, which is desperately needed. But I still rate Frank. I think they should stick with him, and they’ve got to, but, you know, the squad needs some strengthening, certainly, and he’s got to put his stamp on the squad.

“But it’s who’s helping him do that, and are they all aligned on the same way forward, or are they competing visions? That seems to be what’s happening, and that would worry me considerably.”

