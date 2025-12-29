Tottenham are among the clubs said to be targeting Scott McTominay after suggestions that he could look to return to England from Serie A giants Napoli.

Spurs have a number of midfield options in their squad. This term, they have used six players in the midfield, while Dejan Kulusevki and potentially James Maddison could return from injury this season to add to those options.

But according to reports, Tottenham are looking for more midfielders to add to their squad.

Calciomercato reports that amid a suggestion that Napoli midfielder McTominay could look to return to England, Spurs are one of the clubs with him in their sights, along with Newcastle and Barcelona.

It is also said that the possibility of a return to the Premier League has ‘reignited’ discussion about a move back to Manchester United.

Indeed, it has been suggested that being in Italy has not been the best for the midfielder.

That comes from a report which stated: “Scott loves certain aspects of Italian life and has had a wonderful first season. But the passion of the fans can be a blessing but also cause difficulties. He’s treated like a god there, but that means he finds it difficult to do simple things when he’s not training. The attention can be suffocating.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

* Elite Prem star backed to snub Man City for Tottenham amid big Guardiola question – Merson

* Tottenham defender ‘major option’ after Serie A giants were ‘offered’ Chelsea outcast

* Arsenal top, Tottenham freakout, assorted flops – 10 of the 2025 storylines we DID see coming

But the potential of a return to England has had cold water poured on it by McTominay himself, who recently said: “The people of Naples are incredible, they’re so passionate, and everywhere you go, there are people who say ‘Forza Napoli’ and want to talk to you and have a conversation, and that inspires you every time you step onto the pitch because it’s important to them too.

“It’s different, it’s a totally different way of life—the way you eat, the way you live, and everything else. It gives you more mental strength. I’ve always lived very close to my mum, so I could go to her whenever I wanted.

“Now I live 1,500 miles away, so I can’t just go home and see my mum, my family, my sister, and my kids, so it’s different. In life, sometimes you have to step out of your comfort zone, and I’ve always prided myself on that. I never want to be in my comfort zone, and if I can go anywhere and succeed and do well, why not? Who’s to stop me from doing that?”

READ MORE: ‘Nothing will distract’ AFCON goalscorer amid links to big Tottenham move – Hassan