People ‘close’ to Semenyo fear he’s ‘making a mistake’ by choosing Man City over Man Utd

It has been reported that ‘sources close’ to Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo fear he is ‘making a mistake’ by choosing Man City over Man Utd.

The Ghana international has been the subject of interest from many of the top clubs in the Premier League with Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Man Utd interested in Semenyo.

However, news emerged last week that Semenyo had chosen Man City as his ‘preference’ in the January transfer window with the Citizens prepared to trigger his £65m release clause.

There had been reports of a potential hijack from Liverpool but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed overnight that Man City ” remain convinced” they will seal a deal.

Romano said: “In the last hours today, we had stories coming from England about Liverpool trying to hijack the deal for Antoine Semenyo.

“What’s the situation now? Liverpool have always been calling for Semenyo. They started calling in November, they continued calling before Christmas, and they kept on calling during the recent days to understand the situation.

“But I can guarantee to you that as of Sunday night, Liverpool have never approached Bournemouth to start a conversation or to tell them: ‘Okay, we’re going to pay the release clause.’

“This didn’t happen because the player’s preference is to go to Manchester City. Man City remain convinced that Semenyo wants to join them and they will try to seal the deal for Semenyo as soon as possible.

“His £65 million release clause is valid until 10 January, so City and Bournemouth will be in contact again over the next few days to try to close the deal for Semenyo.

“Liverpool are calling on the player’s side to understand the situation, but at the moment they are just calling. If Liverpool go into action for the hijack, I will let you know.

“Man City have an agreement with Semenyo, and Man City are talking to Bournemouth – something that Liverpool, as of today, are not doing.”

But The I Paper insists that ‘sources close to Semenyo believe he is perhaps making a mistake in joining City, given he would not be a guaranteed starter’.

Whereas at Man Utd he would be a ‘perfect fit for Ruben Amorim’ with the report adding: ‘If the besieged United boss sticks with his beloved 3-4-3 system, Semenyo could slot in as an attacking wing-back, on the opposite flank to Amad Diallo.’

On Man Utd looking for an alternative, the newspaper adds: ‘The deal is not signed yet, but City are confident they have won the race. United will therefore try look for an alternative, but they were interested in Semenyo as an individual – they will not necessarily look for another wide option.’

Former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson has revealed how the Citizens can afford a deal for Semenyo “no problem” in the January transfer window.

Borson told Football Insider: “I would expect them to be able to do the deal no problem, but to be looking to move players on either in January or, of course, in the summer.

“I think the list of candidates is pretty clear. That said, a couple of those players who I would say are likely candidates, players like Rico Lewis and Savinho, were players that they had the opportunity to sell last summer and decided not to, so we’ll see.

“But I think they can do the deal now on Semenyo. I would caution as to whether they can do many more deals without selling.”