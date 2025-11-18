Everton ‘prepare’ record-breaking £62m offer for ex-Man Utd star Scott McTominay

Everton are ready to break their transfer record to sign former Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay from Serie A giants Napoli, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed McTominay to leave Old Trafford for around £25m in August 2024 with Erik ten Hag looking to reshape his squad at Man Utd.

Ten Hag was sacked a few months later and replaced by Ruben Amorim, with Man Utd ending up with egg on their faces as McTominay helped Antonio Conte’s side win the Scudetto in his first season at the club.

McTominay contributed 12 goals and four assists in 34 appearances in Serie A last term as he took the league by storm – but he has not quite reached the same levels as last season this campaign.

The Scotland international has two goals and one assist in ten appearances in the league as Napoli’s recent form has seen them drop down to fourth in Serie A.

And now Spanish website Fichajes, which doesn’t have the best hit rate when it comes to transfer news, claims that Everton are ‘preparing’ a €70m (£62m) offer to break their transfer record and sign McTominay from Napoli.

READ: Every club’s best and Wirtz player: Man Utd problem, his January replacement and £55m Newcastle man flops

The report adds: ‘At Goodison Park, McTominay is seen as a strategic figure. Moyes values ​​his ability to burst into the box from deep, comparing him to the powerful Marouane Fellaini of old. This quality would give Everton a dangerous option in their attacking transitions, capable of creating havoc in the opposition’s defense.

‘The club is considering a significant investment to bring him back to the Premier League. The estimated sum of 70 million demonstrates their ambition. Recent reports suggest that Everton understands the Scot could be a game-changer for their midfield, both in the short and long term, should Garner leave or lose his place in the starting lineup.’

Naples journalist Vincenzo Credendino explained earlier this year why McTominay has flourished under Antonio Conte, he told the BBC: “Conte changed his system to put him in the best conditions to play.

“In the system of Conte he’s not a builder, he’s a raider – the best option while you have a number nine like Romelu Lukaku, who today plays – and builds – a lot for the team.”

READ: Jude Bellingham the ‘divisive soloist’ who is becoming a senseless obsession

Credendino added: “You can compare McTominay with the big midfielders of Conte’s history. In his first years at Juventus (2011-12 and 2012-13), Claudio Marchisio and Arturo Vidal scored nine and 10 goals respectively.

“It’s not a coincidence. McTominay is perfect for Conte as Conte is perfect for McTominay.”

Speaking in December on why he chose to join Napoli, McTominay told BBC Scotland: “I saw the passionate fans, I saw the coach, I saw the players and I saw an opportunity.

“I took it, I didn’t look back. It didn’t take me long to make the decision because I knew that was what I wanted and I’ll never have any regrets in my life. As soon as I put my mind to something I want to do it, that’s it. There’s no holding me back.

“I love this place, I love the fans, I love my team-mates.”

READ NEXT: Top ten Premier League players in World Cup qualifying features *the* Man Utd flop