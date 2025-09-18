Peter Schmeichel has questioned Manchester United letting a pair of stars leave the club, and he “hopes” one of them scores “25 goals” to show them what they’re missing.

United allowed 10 players to leave this summer – Antony and Alejandro Garnacho permanently, and Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana among those on loan.

Antony and Rashford had both spent time out on loan last season, while Hojlund and Onana underperformed.

Speaking on some of the exits, United legend Schmeichel suggested Antony’s was acceptable, but Hojlund still has a lot to offer to the Red Devils, and he hopes they can see that while he’s out on loan.

He said: “With Antony, it’s different. He was never good enough for Manchester United. Yes, he scored on his debut, but very quickly you could see he didn’t have what it takes for the Premier League.

“In Holland, playing in a dominant team, he looked good. But at United, the pace is relentless from the first minute to the last, the pressure is constant, and every opponent raises their game. To succeed here, you need something extra, and he didn’t have it. He’s moved on, and we wish him well.

“The one that really pains me is Højlund. I honestly believe he could have been a 25-goal-a-season striker for Manchester United. The problem wasn’t him – it was the way the team played. The system didn’t suit him. When players like Garnacho or Rashford got the ball, they looked only to shoot. The ball into the No.9 never came, even though Rasmus was making really good runs.

“The fans saw it. They loved him because he fought, he ran, he gave everything, and he had to play every game because there were no other strikers. Of course, when you don’t score as a striker, people point to it again and again. But what more could he do without service?

“I’ve seen what he can do when he’s on form and gets the right service. That’s why I’m glad it’s only a loan. I hope he scores 25 goals, and that people at Old Trafford are then thinking: ‘We have to bring him back.’

“With [Matheus] Cunha and [Bryan] Mbeumo now providing service, and Bruno [Fernandes] playing further up the pitch, I still believe he could be a fantastic striker for Manchester United. He’s already scored after just 30 minutes for Napoli, which shows his quality. He’s still our player, and that’s the positive.”

Hojlund scored on his Serie A debut for Napoli, playing alongside Scott McTominay – last season’s Serie A player of the year after leaving United – who also has one goal so far this season.

Schmeichel seems dejected at the fact the midfielder was ever allowed to leave.

“As for McTominay, I honestly can’t say anything other than: why? Why was he allowed to leave?” he said.

READ MORE: Conte questions Man Utd over £25.4m transfer: ‘I didn’t believe that it could happen’