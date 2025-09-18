Tottenham have been told that Dejan Kulusevski would fit in at Manchester City

Tottenham have been told by an insider that one of their star forwards “wouldn’t look out of place” at Manchester City, as the Spurs man “ticks so many boxes.”

Spurs are currently third in the Premier League, with three wins from four games. They also beat Villarreal 1-0 on their return to the Champions League.

They are thriving despite injuries to Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison. Indeed, their attack for the last couple of games has comprised of new signings Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons, and either Mathys Tel or Richarlison, with the central midfielder also alternating between Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur.

When Kulusevski comes back into the side, Tottenham insider John Wenham feels Spurs will be an even better side, with the midfielder/winger possessing a lot of talent.

He told Tottenham News: “I think you’ll always find a place for a player of these really unique characteristics in terms of the ability to get goals, his creativity, his strength, his leadership.

“I think he ticks so many boxes. He’s such a good player to the point where, you know, he wouldn’t look out of place at Man City or any other massive club. I think he’s that good.

“So I’m sure when he’s back, he will come back into our team and will be an outstanding contributor as he always is.”

There is no suggestion that City would like to sign Kulusevski, but that would stop him from having success against them, as his personal record in games against the serial Premier League champions is phenomenal.

Kulusevski has played against City on nine occasions across all competitions, scoring three goals alongside five assists.

And it’s clear that there are other players who fit both City and Tottenham’s systems, too. Throughout the summer transfer window, Spurs were trying to sign Citizens winger Savinho.

The Brazilian was said to be open to a move to north London, but City weren’t willing to sell as Pep Guardiola wanted to keep him.

It’s been suggested that Tottenham could come back into the mix for Savinho in January, and with Kulusevski supposedly missing until the New Year, it seems there’s a chance they do try again to add attacking talent to the side.

If they remain in a good position in the league by then, Spurs might want to push on and ensure they finish the season well.

