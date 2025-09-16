Tottenham summer signing tipped for loan exit as rift with Frank revealed by insider

Former Tottenham scout Bryan King has suggested it’s likely one of the club’s summer signings will be loaned out already, as he hinted at a rift between him and manager Thomas Frank.

Spurs made eight signings in the summer, with Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus the biggest coups. Among their other signings were the permanent additions of last season’s loanees Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso.

There was an obligation for them to buy Danso, while Tottenham negotiated a £30million deal for Bayern Munich forward Tel after his loan.

Since his permanent move to north London, the Frenchman is yet to score in four games and has been left out of the club’s Champions League squad.

According to former Tottenham scout King, a loan exit might be likely as soon as possible, while a poor relationship with manager Frank could be why Tel isn’t getting opportunities.

“I could see Tel making a loan move,” King told Tottenham News.

“I can’t see the point of paying £30m for a player and then not including him in the Champions League squad.

“There’s obviously more there than what we’ve seen for Frank to make a decision like that. Something’s obviously not right between the two of them.”

Ange Postecoglou was the man who first brought Tel to the club, but he was Frank’s first signing, so he must have signed off on the deal.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉Alan Sugar threatens to sue ‘double barrel idiot’ Redknapp and Sky Sports over Tottenham slur

👉 So easy for Spurs as West Ham wilt to another shameful derby surrender

👉 Premier League mood rankings: 14 places between Liverpool and Man Utd

Fellow Tottenham News insider John Wenham has suggested Tottenham might now be thinking twice about their decision to sign Tel permanently.

He said: “Is there a feeling of hindsight that maybe they should have approached Bayern to take him on loan for a second season rather than committing to the purchase?

“Is there a feeling that the characteristics and style he’s got are quite similar to what we already have in Wilson Odobert, who we’d committed to buy the year before?

“So Tel will have to just knuckle down and work hard now, but obviously, the frustration was there with the level and quality of those finishes for France. And then you watch the disappointing penalty in the Super Cup. It’s frustrating.”

READ MORE: ‘Baffled’ Lineker ‘really worried’ about ‘dismissed’ Man Utd star as Spurs ‘remain extremely keen’