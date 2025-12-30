Man City confident of ‘beating’ Man Utd to another signing as INEOS go ‘all out’ for PL star

Man City are confident that they will win the race for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson ahead of arch-rivals Man Utd, according to reports.

The Citizens are active ahead of the January transfer window with Pep Guardiola’s side closing in on a deal to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

Man City are looking to capitalise on their good form, closing the gap to leaders Arsenal to two points, by strengthening their squad in the January transfer window.

With Semenyo almost in the bag, there are rumours that Man City could sign another Man Utd target ahead of Ruben Amorim’s outfit.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have reported that Man City ‘could beat’ Man Utd to Nottingham Forest star Anderson as both sides look to improve their midfield.

After seemingly winning the race to sign Semenyo ahead of Man Utd and other clubs, sources have told TEAMtalk that ‘there is a feeling within the club that they could take a similar route with Anderson’.

Man City had to endure much of last season without Rodri and they see the potential signing of Anderson to see the squad ‘protected against any future midfield setbacks’.

Man Utd are desperate to sign at least one or two new midfielders over the next couple of transfer windows and Anderson has emerged as one of their top targets.

There has been talk of Man Utd signing Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher or Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves in January but Amorim wants to avoid short-term thinking.

Anderson would be a signing for now and the long-term future and former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown insists the Red Devils are ready to go “all out” for the England international.

Brown told Football Insider: “Elliot Anderson is the top target for Man United.

“They should be bending over backwards to bring him in, and from what I hear, they are prepared to go all out because they don’t want to miss out on him.

“Whether it happens in January, I think that’s unlikely because Forest won’t want to lose him.

“It might be something they have to be patient for, but they should be prepared to do whatever it takes.

“But he’s seen as the perfect option for Amorim, because he’s showing for Forest and for England that he can dominate games on his own ability, not just if his team is doing well.

“He has a lot of energy, gets about the park, isn’t afraid to put his foot in, but then when he wins the ball he can get his head up and find a teammate.

“It’s exactly what United have been looking for and they know it, so they want to make sure they’re the ones to bring him in, nobody else.”

