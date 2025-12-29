Bournemouth ‘expect’ Antoine Semenyo’s transfer to Manchester City to be completed within the next 48 hours, according to reports.

The Ghanaian forward is one of the hottest properties in the Premier League due to a £65million release clause in his Cherries contract.

Semenyo’s 2025/26 Prem stats

0.71 goals + assists per 90 (9th)

65 progressive carries (7th)

28 take-ons won (=7th)

770 touches (1st for forwards)

Semenyo has been in outstanding form this season, registering nine goals and three assists in 17 Premier League matches.

His performances have caught the attention of the Premier League’s Big Six, with Manchester City and Manchester United emerging as the two frontrunners for his signature.

Liverpool were initially expected to win the race for Semenyo but opted against signing him until it was too late. The winger also “politely” turned down Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea chose not to pursue him, and Arsenal felt they didn’t need another attacker.

Understandably, Semenyo prefers a move to Manchester City over United.

Should he move to the Etihad, he would join a Premier League title contender and feature in the Champions League. On the other hand, a move to Old Trafford would see him join the biggest club in the country, but one without European football and not guaranteed to have it next season.

Now, Ben Jacobs reports that Semenyo’s move to City should be finalized within the next two days.

Writing for talkSPORT, Jacobs states that Bournemouth ‘expect’ the deal to be ‘formalized’ this week for £60m plus add-ons.

Semenyo has already agreed personal terms with City but is still likely to feature against Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The report adds that the deal has advanced ‘following positive talks on Monday over the structure of payments related to Semenyo’s release clause.’

Guardiola aiming for seventh Prem title

With the timeline confirmed, it’s now looking highly likely that City will secure Semenyo as soon as the January transfer window opens.

The 25-year-old will add further depth to an already stacked attack, which includes Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush, Savinho, Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, and Jeremy Doku.

Semenyo’s ability to play anywhere across the front three makes him a valuable addition for Pep Guardiola, who is aiming for his seventh Premier League title in 10 years.

After three stellar years on the south coast, Semenyo will be another key player in Guardiola’s attacking setup.

READ NEXT: Worst Prem player at every club in 2025/26: Arsenal’s £64m flop, Man Utd target, Yoro, Garnacho…