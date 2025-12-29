Where a Tottenham star might play next season has been discussed

The father of Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic has revealed where he’d like for him to play next season, as he doesn’t want him to “skip steps.”

Spurs currently have six centre-backs at their disposal. Radu Dragusin has only just come back from injury, and Cristian Romero is suspended, but the latter is generally the favoured central defender alongside Micky van de Ven.

The options beyond them mean that summer signing Vuskovic had no role in the squad this term, and he was loaned out to Bundesliga side Hamburg.

The 18-year-old is having a great first season in a top-five league, playing 1,170 minutes and scoring twice from centre-back, as well as being part of a couple of clean sheets.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Tottenham are constantly monitoring the central defender, and are very happy with his performances on loan.

Spurs see Vuskovic as part of their long-term plans, and they seemingly want to keep the defender out on his loan until the end of the season.

Whether or not he plays for Spurs next term or is sent out on another loan remains to be seen.

As per his father, it wouldn’t be a problem if he stayed with his current side, or another German club, given he’s thriving in the Bundesliga.

He told Sportske Novosti: “Until June, he is definitely at HSV, and after that we will sit down with Tottenham and see what’s best. I am extremely satisfied with how he lives and trains.

“I would not like him to skip steps and go straight to the English Premier League, which I believe is the strongest in the world. There is still plenty of room for growth. As far as I’m concerned, it wouldn’t be bad if he stayed in Germany.”

Should Vuskovic continue to impress away in the Bundesliga, it would not be a surprise to see him playing at Tottenham next season.

Indeed, he’s impressing in a similar league and could challenge the partnership of Romero and Van de Ven.

Should Spurs see his best chance of doing so spending another season out on loan, then it doesn’t look as if that would do him any harm given how he’s played this season.

