Liverpool legend feels Klopp would ‘love the England job’ after break from management

Liverpool legend John Arne Riise feels former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would “love the England job” after his break from management.

Klopp managed the Reds for 489 games between 2015-2024. He won the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool, before he left management at the end of 2023/24.

At the time of his departure, he suggested he would never manage another English club side, but did not say he’d not take the national team job, which he was linked with then and there are continued whispers about the future.

While Klopp is in charge of the Red Bull Group’s clubs as Global Sports Director – a role he is expected to be in until 2029 – there is speculation about him returning to management.

Liverpool legend Riise feels if Klopp is to return, it could be with the Three Lions.

He told Casinostugan: “If he does come back, I think he’ll come back as a national team manager somewhere. I don’t think he’s going to be a manager for a club. I think he would love the England job at one stage. But I see him as a national team manager because that’s not as intense as being a club manager.”

Klopp previously suggested that him taking the England job would be unlikely.

He said: “There’s nothing. Job wise, there’s nothing at all. No club, no country. England? That would be the biggest loss of face in the history of football if I said I’ll make an exception for you.

“I will work at something again. I’m too young to just play paddle tennis and spend time with my grandchildren! Will it be coaching again? I’d rule that out at the moment. We’ll see how things look in a few months but right now, nothing is coming through.”

But that was prior to Klopp taking the Red Bull Group role, when the England job was available, so that seemingly does not mean he’d swerve the job were it to come up in the future.

That won’t be until at least after the World Cup, with the project under Thomas Tuchel with that tournament in mind.

If the Three Lions don’t do well, there’s a chance they go in a different direction to Tuchel, but whether they then look to Klopp remains to be seen.

