Liverpool legend Klopp tipped to replace Frank at Tottenham after ‘astonishing’ decision vs Forest

Jurgen Klopp has been suggested as the next Tottenham boss.

Former Tottenham chairman Alan Sugar has claimed that Spurs should replace Thomas Frank with Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp in January.

Tottenham were well beaten on Sunday by Nottingham Forest with a brace from Callum Hudson-Odoi and another goal from Ibrahim Sangare sealing a 3-0 defeat for Spurs.

Forest were by far the better side at the City Ground as Spurs dropped to 11th in the Premier League table as Tottenham suffered their fifth league defeat in seven matches.

The pressure continues to build on former Brentford head coach Frank with the Dane losing the backing of many Spurs fans after a bright start earlier in the season.

And there are already rumours about who could replace Frank if Tottenham decided to sack the 52-year-old with former co-owner Sugar throwing Klopp’s hat into the ring.

Sugar, who was Spurs chairman from 1991 until 2001, wrote on X: “With the massive fortune of the Lewis family it would be a win win situation if they hired Jurgen Klopp in January.

“Loads of money for players and a great manager. Who agrees #coys.”

Klopp announced that he was unlikely to get back into management after leaving Liverpool in 2024 but that hasn’t stopped his name being linked with Real Madrid and other clubs.

Frank did make changes on 59 minutes against Nottingham Forest, bringing on Ben Davies, Joao Palhinha and Lucas Bergvall, but it took until ten minutes from time for him to bring attacking players Brennan Johnson and Mathys Tel onto the pitch.

Former Premier League striker Dean Ashton was “astonished” by Frank’s decision to leave attacking changes until the 80th minute.

Ashton said on talkSPORT: “There has been no fluidity or cohesion between that front four.

“I am astonished that it has taken until the 78th minute to finally see some forward changes to that front four.

“Also, you’d think Tottenham would know that nobody has conceded more goals after the 76th minute than Nottingham Forest, so they should have been bombarding Forest to put the pressure on and try and get that goal, but they’ve been doing nothing of the sort.”

When asked why he brought on two midfielders and a defender when Tottenham were 2-0 down, Frank replied: “We had four offensive players on the pitch. I think that’s fair to say. So, I felt that, just to go back to the bit before where I say we’re disjointed.

“So, if you’re disjointed, you can have 11 offensive players on the pitch. It will not help. So we need to be in sync, and then it helps, and hopefully we can find a way back after that.”