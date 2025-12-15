Michael Owen has chosen to be positive about Liverpool, which is fair enough, unless you come across as delusional. Calling the Reds “the best team in the world” falls squarely into that category.

Liverpool’s season has been a disaster, but their form has improved over the last five games, winning their last two to nil and drawing the other three.

Arne Slot enjoyed a stunning debut campaign at Liverpool, guiding the club to their second Premier League title after replacing club legend Jurgen Klopp.

He managed this feat despite limited backing in the 2024 summer transfer window. After winning the league comfortably, Liverpool’s hierarchy backed him with over £400million in new signings last summer.

Slot signed Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong for the full-back positions, added creative midfielder Florian Wirtz for £100m, striker Hugo Ekitike for £69m, and Alexander Isak for a British record £125m fee.

Yet Liverpool’s performances have fallen well below expectations in 2025/26.

Mohamed Salah’s form has dropped dramatically, while Kerkez and Ibrahima Konate have struggled so much that it has negatively affected Virgil van Dijk.

Ultimately, the only player consistently performing at an acceptable level is Dominik Szoboszlai, though Ekitike has shown promise in recent weeks and is certainly the club’s best summer addition.

On paper, Slot’s squad is packed with world-class players like Van Dijk, Salah, Wirtz, and Isak. Yet all have been nowhere near the standards expected this campaign.

Football isn’t played on paper, and the balance of the squad is clearly off. Liverpool’s centre-back depth has cost them massively. Slot has seemingly felt he can’t drop Konate, as astonishingly, he hasn’t done so yet.

Everyone knows they should have signed Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the summer. His addition would have made a difference, but Liverpool’s problems don’t rest solely with Konate.

The vast majority of the squad has underperformed, and Slot’s tactics and team selections have been questionable for months.

Liverpool, currently sixth in the Premier League after 16 games, have a long way to go to prove they can win a major trophy in 2025/26, though they are improving.

Best team in the world? Owen’s Liverpool claim is crazy

Yes, they are improving. But to claim that “Liverpool are the best team in the world,” even with the caveat that they are “at their absolute peak,” is laughable.

There hasn’t been much to cheer about at Anfield this term, so it’s refreshing to see some positivity – but Owen has crossed the line into delusion.

Former Reds striker Owen told Premier League Productions: “Obviously, they’re not playing their very best. They have done in patches but have not been consistently very good.

“I do feel at the moment, they need to score the first goal because they are quite vulnerable and conceded chances.

“The confidence of keeping a clean sheet and winning another game after going away in Europe playing a tricky game…this is a seriously good team.

Even Victor Lindelof got a PL goal contribution before Florian Wirtz this season! 😳#AstonVilla #WHUAVL #Liverpool pic.twitter.com/AXUE0YBLvS — DR Sports (@drsportsmedia) December 14, 2025

“If everyone plays at their absolute peak, I still think Liverpool are the best team in the world. I still do.

“They are obviously not showing it regularly but they won the league at a counter last year and they have signed incredible players, invested for the future and these players are going to come good.

“This is a team that aren’t going to go away and are going to be title contenders for the next five years.

“As much as they’re not playing very well, you’ve still got to be fearful of. They have beaten Arsenal, Aston Villa and have gone away in Europe and are doing well in the Champions League.

“Everyone is talking about this disaster but they’re top six and flying high in the Champions League. It is not a disaster yet and there is a long way to go and these new signings are only going to get better.”

Owen convincing himself Wirtz will be ‘special’ for Liverpool

Owen also said he has been impressed by £100m playmaker Wirtz. Again, you could argue he’s convincing himself he’s seeing something different. Or just trying to suck up to Liverpool fans. You can decide.

“He is only getting better,” he added. “He is so talented and gradually getting there. You see a couple of things he does and it leaves you: ‘Oh my word, this guy’.

“If he could do more of it then we’re going to be watching something pretty special in the future.

“He’s going to get better, get used to his new team-mates, new league etc so lots to be positive about. Liverpool aren’t purring at the moment but they will be soon, there’s no doubt about it.”

We’ll be looking forward to seeing it, Michael.