Man Utd ‘prepare offer’ to break transfer record for ‘Alonso’s biggest critic’ at Real Madrid

Man Utd are preparing a huge bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils brought in over £200m worth of new signings last summer with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS backing Ruben Amorim in the transfer market.

Man Utd concentrated on new attacking signings, with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko all joining, as they were the fifth lowest scoring side in the Premier League last term as they finished 15th.

However, by concentrating mainly on the attack, many fans and pundits think they made a major error by failing to sign a new midfielder.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently insisted that Man Utd are now looking to sign a new midfielder in the January transfer window.

Romano told his YouTube channel in November: “Ruben Amorim sends clear indications in public and in private for Manchester United in the January transfer window. In private, the conversations have started between Amorim, the board, and the management of Man Utd ahead of the January window.

“I told you about the midfielder. I told you that Man Utd are looking for that position. But just in general, Amorim and the management of Man Utd are talking about the January window, the opportunities, and what to do with the players who want to play more: Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee.

“For Zirkzee, West Ham and also Roma have called in recent weeks. So, this will be an opportunity for several clubs, and we have to see what Man Utd want to do, if they want to let him go or not.”

It’s unlikely Man Utd will be able to stretch their January transfer budget to meet the asking prices of reported targets like Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson or Carlos Baleba.

Real Madrid midfielder Valverde is another midfielder who’d require a huge fee, more likely to be met in the summer, and reports in Spain claim that Man Utd ‘are prepared to offer a staggering €120m (£105m)’ to convince the La Liga side to sell ‘Xabi Alonso’s biggest critic’, which would be a club-record deal for the Red Devils.

The report adds: ‘In England, Valverde is considered an ideal player for the dynamic and physical style United seeks. His ability to arrive late into the box, his power, stamina, and versatility fit perfectly into Amorim ‘s plans . The English club doesn’t want a loan; they want a permanent signing to strengthen their midfield and give them complete control of a player they consider strategic for the coming seasons.’

The Uruguay international is ‘seriously considering a change of scenery’ in the summer with the ‘prospect of being an undisputed starter and leader of the midfield is an attraction that is beginning to outweigh his attachment to Real Madrid’.

The report continues: ‘Manchester United understands that this could be the perfect opportunity to acquire an elite player who still has great potential. The €120m offer not only demonstrates the English club’s ambition but also makes it clear that they are prepared to negotiate quickly if Real Madrid agrees to let them go. Those close to Valverde view the possibility of leaving and playing in his ideal position favorably.’