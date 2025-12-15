This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Manchester United close out the Premier League gameweek as Bournemouth head to Old Trafford looking to extend a recent run of strong results against the Red Devils.

United arrive on the back of an emphatic 4-1 win at Wolves, a performance that briefly silenced fears of another late wobble after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s equaliser threatened an upset.

Bruno Fernandes took control from there, scoring twice and assisting Mason Mount, while Bryan Mbeumo, who may jet off to AFCON before this game, also found the net.

That result pushed Ruben Amorim’s side into the top six and continued a strong recent run. United have lost just one of their last nine league matches and collected 18 points in that spell.

However, consistency at Old Trafford remains an issue. United have now gone two home league games without a win and have conceded in 14 of their 15 Premier League matches this season.

Bournemouth have won 3-0 at Old Trafford in each of the last two league campaigns and are unbeaten in four Premier League meetings with United.

On the other hand, a six-match winless run has seen Andoni Iraola’s side slide down the Premier League table. The Cherries were outscored 13-5 during this run.

How to watch Man Utd vs Bournemouth

Man Utd vs Bournemouth kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Monday at Old Trafford. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Man Utd team news

Manchester United will monitor the availability of several players ahead of kick-off, with Amad Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Noussair Mazraoui not yet ruled out despite impending AFCON call-ups.

Benjamin Sesko could also feature despite recent illness, but Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire remain sidelined with back and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Ayden Heaven is expected to continue at the heart of defence after impressing again against Wolves, particularly if Lisandro Martinez is not deemed ready to start.

Man Utd expected lineup

(3-4-2-1) Lammens; Mazraoui, Heaven, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount; Cunha

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth will hope Marcos Senesi is fit to start after being forced off late against Chelsea, with Andoni Iraola confident the issue was cramp rather than injury.

Lewis Cook serves the final match of his three-game suspension, but Tyler Adams returns to midfield following a yellow-card ban.

Veljko Milosavljevic remains out long-term, joining Ryan Christie and Ben-Gannon Doak on the sidelines, while Antoine Semenyo is expected to start despite ongoing transfer speculation.

Bournemouth expected lineup

(4-2-3-1) Petrovic; Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson

Man Utd vs Bournemouth stats

– Man Utd sit seventh with 25 points, while Bournemouth are 14th on 20.

– United have lost just one of their last nine Premier League games.

– United have kept only one clean sheet in 15 league matches this season.

– Bruno Fernandes has been involved in eight goals in his last eight league matches.

– Bournemouth are winless in their last six Premier League games (D2 L4).

– Bournemouth have beaten Man Utd 3-0 at Old Trafford in each of the last two seasons.

– United are winless in their last four league meetings with Bournemouth.

– Bournemouth have failed to score in their last two league games.

Man Utd vs Bournemouth predictions

United’s win at Wolves was impressive, but it does little to hide their ongoing issues at Old Trafford.

They continue to concede regularly at home, and their record against Bournemouth’s style should be a concern for punters.

Bournemouth’s own form has dipped, yet their performances against United have remained strong. Two straight 3-0 wins at Old Trafford is not a coincidence, as this fixture suits them tactically.

With United conceding in almost every league game and Bournemouth needing a response after six without a win, the away side stand a better chance of bouncing back than the odds suggest.

We will happily chance Bournemouth to beat Man Utd at 14/5.

Even during Bournemouth’s downturn, Antoine Semenyo remains a reliable threat.

He averages over one shot on target per 90 minutes this season and has hit the target 19 times from 34 attempts.

Semenyo has also scored in each of his last two league games against United, and with Bournemouth likely to play on the counter, he should see chances again.

Back Semenyo to score or assist at 5/4.