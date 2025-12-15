Ex-Arsenal star Walcott names the three teams who can win the Premier League title

Former Arsenal winger Theo Walcott insists he is “concerned” about Manchester City in the title race but wouldn’t rule out another side challenging.

The Gunners beat Wolves 2-1 on Saturday thanks to an injury-time own goal from Yerson Mosquera with Mikel Arteta’s side maintaining their two-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Second-placed Man City, who beat Crystal Palace 3-0 on Sunday, are one point ahead of third-placed Aston Villa with Unai Emery’s side coming into form in recent weeks.

Morgan Rogers starred as Aston Villa beat West Ham 3-2 in a comeback victory with other teams now sitting up and taking notice of Emery’s outfit.

When asked whether Aston Villa can win the Premier League title after beating West Ham over the weekend, former Arsenal star Walcott said on Match of the Day: “I think so, I do.

“When you have a difficult start to the season it can go one of two ways as a team and a squad but Unai Emery has obviously got that confidence in them.

READ: How Carragher and Ferdinand’s palpable sexual tension might have helped rescue Liverpool’s season

“They’re playing some good stuff at this moment in time so for me they are a problem. But I am concerned about Man City.”

Former Manchester City and England goalkeeper Joe Hart added: “Arsenal and Man City are up there which is to be expected but Aston Villa have beaten both of them this season after a difficult start.

“They are definitely capable – whether they can mount a charge remains to be seen but Arsenal and City will definitely be there come the end of the season.”

But former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists he’s “very confident” that the Gunners will win the Premier League title despite their narrow lead at the summit.

Wenger told AFTV: “No, Arsenal will win the league. Why do you ask can? We will win the league. I’m honestly very confident, maybe it’s because I’m not involved. I am very confident, we will win.

“We have a very balanced team, we have a good team attitude. We have top potential offensively and defensively and in every position we two players and in some we have three players.

“Overall on the longer term we can cope with every competition.”

MAILBOX: Viktor Gyokeres is a ‘lemon’; Arsenal must offload him to win the Premier League

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney thinks Aston Villa boss Emery is the “second-best manager in the Premier League”.

Rooney told his BBC podcast: “Unai Emery was the first over to come in after Arsene Wenger and we saw with David Moyes and Sir Alex [Ferguson] how difficult that can be.

“That’s a huge pressure. That was a difficult one but the Arsenal job isn’t a true reflection of him.

“In my opinion he’s probably the second-best manager in the Premier League when you look at what he’s doing. You can’t judge Emery on what happened at Arsenal.

“Mikel Arteta is doing fantastic as well.”

READ NEXT: Remember: Decent football fans are still in the majority despite the toilet noise