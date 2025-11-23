Wayne Rooney says he is “concerned” by Virgil van Dijk’s brutal comments following Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool lost for the sixth time in the Premier League this season on Saturday against Sean Dyche’s men.

They fell to a shocking 3-0 defeat at Anfield, leaving them 11th in the table after 12 games.

Van Dijk and Slot react to Liverpool defeat

Speaking after the defeat, head coach Arne Slot said: “Another big disappointment. We started off quite well for the first half an hour. We conceded the 1-0, and we weren’t able to play the way we did in the first half hour.

“If things go well or things go bad, it’s my responsibility. We weren’t able to create enough. I tried to adjust a few things, but it didn’t work out.

“We were unable to score a goal. You never know in this stadium, if you score a goal, then things can work out.”

But the most telling comments came from captain Van Dijk, who said Liverpool are not up to “battles, challenges, the fight.”

The Dutchman told Premier League Productions: “We concede too many easy goals. They scored obviously from a set piece again. You can ask if he was in front of Alisson, but it counted, so we’re 1-0 down. We were not good in terms of battles, challenges, the fight, too rushed. It’s a very difficult situation at the moment.

“There was nervousness after we conceded, but not before. We tried to rush things and that’s human when you’re in a difficult moment. We cleared the ones before and in the end, we’re in a very difficult moment. We don’t get out of it by just speaking about it. It will take a lot of hard work.

“It’s a problem. Everyone in the team has to take responsibility as well. Football is a team and everyone has to take responsibility. We have to digest this and take it on the chin. We need to work harder. We have to keep going.

“Everyone is disappointed, like they should be, because losing at home to Nottingham Forest is, in my eyes, very bad. That’s the least I can say about it.

“Those goals we conceded are far too easy and we all have to look in the mirror. I’ve been at this club so long now and we’ve been through adversity. We will bounce back but it doesn’t happen overnight. I’m not a quitter and we will keep going.

“I can’t decide what the supporters are doing if they leave early. I know the fans have been through thick and thin with us. They will be there with us when we come out of this because we will come out of this.”

4 – Alexander Isak is the first Liverpool player in Premier League history to end on the losing side in each of his first four starts for the club. Unfortunate. pic.twitter.com/gJLnUqkek1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 22, 2025

Liverpool’s woeful title defence in F365 tables

Liverpool’s title defence has been absolutely atrocious.

After spending a record £414.5 million in the summer transfer window, including the three most expensive signings of any club, they have become significantly worse.

New £100m+ signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz have zero goals and one assist between them, while Hugo Ekitike’s form is a far cry from the start of the campaign.

Ironically, one previous reigning Premier League champion, Manchester United in 1996/97, were only one point better off after 12 games and went on to retain their crown.

Sure, they only did so with a record-low 75 points, but they did it. Never say never, right?

Rooney ‘concerned’ by latest Van Dijk comments

Evertonian and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has happily discussed Liverpool’s pitiful form, and recently had an awkward encounter with Van Dijk after singling him out for criticism.

Rooney is becoming a very contentious pundit these days, but there was nothing controversial about his take on Van Dijk’s post-match comments.

He believes the captain was sending a message to his teammates, and says the dressing room “leaders” have to “pick the players up” to avoid a bottom-half finish.

He said on Match of the Day: “I think that’s a concern when your captain is speaking like that about the players lacking fight and not winning second balls and winning the challenges.

“They’ve been going through a tough time all season really. Even at the beginning of the season, they won games, but they were struggling with performances.

“I’ve said this throughout the season, the leaders in the dressing room have to pick the players up because if not, as we’ve seen over the last few years with Manchester United and Tottenham, they can slip down the table.”

Words are good, playing well is better

Respect to Van Dijk for coming out and saying it as it is, but this is becoming a regular occurrence.

Liverpool’s woes are far from being down to Van Dijk individually, and there’s not much he can do to lift this group of players.

Ibrahima Konate has been nothing short of abysmal next to him this season, and as a Mailbox contributor said, he is more likely to join Tranmere Rovers for free than Real Madrid.

There’s only so much Van Dijk can do. He might not be playing at a world-class level, but even if he was, there is no lifting Konate and those around him, including £40m left-back Milos Kerkez.

Everyone needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror. It is up to Slot to find a winning formula again, but it is clear that these players have been absolutely shocking.

READ NEXT: Abject Liverpool put Arne Slot in very real firing line after Forest thrashing