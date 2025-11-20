Ronald Koeman hit the nail on the head in his criticism of Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk after the centre-back helped Netherlands secure qualification for the World Cup.

A comfortable 4-0 win over Lithuania on Monday secured their place in the USA, Canada and Mexico, although their spot had all but been wrapped up after a 1-1 draw with Poland a few days before.

Van Dijk set a new record in the game, captaining the Netherlands more than anyone else having worn the armband for the 72nd time in the victory.

Koeman was full of praise for the 34-year-old after the clash, hailing him as a “true professional”.

“I just said in my speech that he’s the kind of captain you want as a coach,” Koeman said.

“A true professional, a role model, and a personality in the team. We often talk about what’s going on.”

But things took a slightly strange turn when Koeman was asked to compare himself – a wonderful defender himself in his day – with Van Dijk.

Despite insisting the Liverpool star is a better player he also criticised Van Dijk for “wandering” in games and suggested he often takes things “too easy”, highlighting the complacency that sometimes creeps into his game.

“We’re different, of course. He’s much better defensively, has more speed, and his height gives him an advantage,” Koeman said.

“But he also always has moments in matches… Is that concentration, has that become easier?

“Guus Hiddink always said to me, ‘Is the adrenaline flowing?’ If Virgil is, then there’s no one better.

“It’s just moments. When we attack, I sometimes see him wandering when he should actually be closing in, because that way, if you lose possession, you get back into the game immediately. And in that game, there’s no one stronger than Virgil.

“Sometimes he might be a bit too easy, but that’s human nature. I felt that way too. But we need Virgil at his very best.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Arsenal pair, Liverpool, Newcastle stars in World Cup play-offs XI

👉 Owen Hargreaves likens ‘overperforming’ Man Utd man to Liverpool star Mo Salah

👉 Man Utd eye hijack of two top Liverpool targets with Fernandes on ‘list’ of potential sacrifices

Football Oranje gave Van Dijk a 5.5 out of 10 for his performance against Poland, claiming he was “caught out for the goal with his lack of pace” and “booted the ball out of play at times when trying to play forward.”

De Telegraaf said he was “positioned incorrectly,” while AD claimed he “wasn’t razor-sharp and “probably would have done better to close the gap.”

Van Dijk will return to action with Liverpool on Saturday as they welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield, looking to revert a slide down the Premier League table after a remarkable five defeats in six top flight games.