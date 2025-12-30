Crystal Palace have ‘reached an agreement’ to buy Brennan Johnson from Tottenham but the player must decide if he wants to move, according to reports.

The Eagles are looking to improve their attack in the winter with Oliver Glasner’s side dropping down the table in recent weeks after three consecutive Premier League defeats.

Johnson, who scored the winning goal for Tottenham as they won the Europa League final last season, is their top target with the Wales international out of favour under Thomas Frank.

The winger has featured 22 times in all competitions but only ten of those appearances have been from the start with Frank preferring other players.

Amid speculation that the former Nottingham Forest star could leave in January, Frank told reporters recently: “Yeah, I think Brennan is very important for us.

“Maybe he didn’t get many minutes, but unfortunately we can only play 11 players. We spoke about it before with Mo, he’s coming in and put his stamp on that right winger position. Then the left, we tried different solutions. He’s still started quite a few games. I think Brennan is an important player for us.”

But Johnson has an opportunity to leave, if he wants, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing that Crystal Palace ‘have reached an agreement’ with Tottenham for the Welshman.

Ornstein added: ‘A fee approaching £35million (€40m; $47m) is in place between the clubs for Johnson, who also has interest from other suitors over a move in the January market.

‘If the 24-year-old Wales international approves the potential switch, it would strengthen Palace manager Oliver Glasner’s attacking options as they contest domestic and European commitments.’

The Tottenham winger, who was Spurs’ top goalscorer last season, is ‘still to decide’ on a move to Selhurst Park with a sale representing the fourth-highest sale in the north London club’s history.

Another player who could leave is Romania international Radu Dragusin with the Tottenham defender playing just five minutes in all competitions this season because of injury.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said earlier this week that an exit to Italy could be “unlocked” over the coming weeks as Dragusin could leave.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “A name to keep an eye on certainly during the winter market is that of Radu Dragusin, central defender of Tottenham, who is returning from an injury and who could return to Italy.

“In this case, we must be patient with Tottenham, because as of today, Tottenham have not given the okay for the player, but it is expected that this matter could be unlocked in the coming weeks.

“Two clubs that have started, as far as I understand, to think about it are Roma and Fiorentina.”