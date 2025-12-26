According to reports, three Tottenham Hotspur players could be heading for an exit in January as they are attracting interest from several clubs.

An overhaul at Spurs is possible heading into 2026 as there has been little sign of improvement under head coach Thomas Frank.

The former Brentford boss was brought in to steady the ship following Ange Postecoglou’s dramatic reign and the north London outfit made a strong start this campaign.

Spurs benefited from Frank making them more defensively solid, but their results and performances have fallen off a cliff over recent months. They have lost seven of their first 17 Premier League games as they have fallen to 14th in the table.

Tottenham are particularly lacking in forward areas as they need to make further changes to their squad in the coming months.

They could offload certain players to raise funds for these possible additions, with Brennan Johnson among those linked with an exit.

Johnson has had limited game time this term and has a couple of potential destinations in England, while Radu Dragusin and Guglielmo Vicario are reportedly ‘wanted’ in a ‘double deal’ by Serie A giants Inter Milan.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Dragusin could join Inter Milan on loan in January, while they are plotting a 30 million euro move for Vicario to be a long-term replacement for Yann Sommer.

Regarding Johnson, a report from Football Insider claims he is ‘to leave Tottenham fairly soon’, while former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness has explained why a move to Crystal Palace is ‘likely’.

“Yeah, I think Palace is a real option for him, and I think the one that’s making all the positive noise is Ipswich because they’ve had a real good run recently back up into the promotion places, at least the playoffs, in the Championship,” Wyness explained.

“So yes, I think Brendan Johnson could be for Palace. I think he’s a talent. He’s been a little bit inconsistent at Spurs.

“But you know he’ll be looking as well as whether Glasner will be there or not. So that could make a decision for him as well.

“Whereas it does seem Kieran McKenna is still remaining loyal at Ipswich, and so we’ll see where that goes.

“As a young player, I think he seems to be a confident striker that needs that arm around the shoulder. And so he’ll be making a decision based on that.

“But certainly I think Palace. I also heard Brentford, but I do think that Palace and Ipswich are the two front-runners. I expect him to move fairly soon.”