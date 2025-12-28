Tottenham boss Thomas Frank described his side’s latest win as “very important” as he was happy with the performance of a side who had been struggling.

Spurs had been struggling in the Premier League of late. Prior to the visit of Crystal Palace, they had lost their last two games, against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

That had them 15th in the league, but a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace has pushed them up to 11th, just one point below Fulham in 10th, and also one below opponents Palace.

The winner came from Archie Gray, who scored his first career goal in his 112th game. Tottenham had the ball in the net twice more, but Richarlison’s goals were both ruled out through offside.

In any case, the victory should ease pressure on boss Thomas Frank, as his side had begun to slip after they had started the season far better than their position of late reflected.

The Spurs boss said on Sky Sports: “Very important win. Clearly a game where desire beats detail. I don’t think we did a top performance. I like how we dug in, worked very hard, disciplined.

“I think we also managed to create enough chances. To come here and win 1-0. Very impressed with the players when things is not perfect, we did so many things right.

“We’re missing quite a few of the offensive players, so with that in mind it’s even more impressive.”

On Gray, the manager said: “He got his match-winner moment, very happy for him, he’s growing a lot, doing more and more things right.

Frank is also happy with how his side are performing given they’re playing in different competitions.

He said: “I think we are in that transition process. In a season when we play Champions League and want to compete in the Premier League. Positives in terms of resilience, tight, tricky game. We need to keep building small layers.

In January, Frank’s Spurs side will be on the hunt for transfer, but won’t push for moves they don’t need to make.

“We will be in the market, it needs to be something where we clearly think we can improve the team,” Frank said.

