Man Utd ‘closing in’ on ‘perfect fit’ for the midfield, with £52m price set

Manchester United are reported to be ‘closing in’ on the signing of a Roma midfielder who is said to be a ‘perfect fit’ for the centre of the park.

United‘s preference in the midfield at the moment is the pairing of Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro. But an injury to Fernandes – who really wants to play further up anyway – and Casemiro’s contract expiring means the Red Devils have been looking to other options.

Indeed, understudies Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo have not been given an awful lot of football this season.

Premier League stars Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba are all linked but deemed to be too expensive for a January transfer, and whether or not a midfielder is signed in the winter is a big question.

But the signing of Roma midfielder Manu Kone is picking up pace now, with Caught Offside reporting rumours that United are ‘closing in’ on the signing of the ‘perfect fit.’

They state sources have revealed Kone is part of a plan rebuild the midfield at Old Trafford.

The report also states that Roma have the upper hand, and have ruled out a January exit for the midfielder, who they value at €60million (£52.3m) at the lowest.

Roma are aiming to cash in well due to Kone’s contract running until 2029.

According to recent reports, including from Italian journalist Francesca Teodori, the signing of Kone at United is essentially a certainty.

He said: “It’s not news, but it’s a fairly credible rumour. I’ve been told by multiple sources that he’ll leave Roma in June and join Manchester United.

“I don’t know if this has anything to do with the [Joshua] Zirkzee deal. He might have been included as a sort of counterpart.

“This remains to be seen, but what’s certain is that Kone is very keen on the destination and it looks like he could join United in June.”

Kone has been courted by Premier League sides before, with Liverpool credited with heavy interest in the Frenchman after Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left in the same window.

That was prior to Kone’s move to Roma, where he has impressed enough for big clubs to once again turn their attention to him.

If reports are to be believed, there seems a good chance that we will finally see him suit up in the Premier League soon.

