Tottenham ‘in talks’ with Bayern Munich star’s agent amid fallout

The agent of Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka is said to be “in talks” with Tottenham for if the German club allow the midfielder to leave.

Spurs have fallen dramatically back from the battle for top four of late. Indeed, in the early period under Thomas Frank this season, they looked back near their best, but currently they are labouring in the bottom half of the table.

Whether it is the manager or some personnel, a change will need to be made soon if they want to get something out of the season.

Tottenham have been linked with some top players as a result of that. Of late, they were reported to be ‘one of the best-positioned teams’ to land Bayern midfielder Goretzka.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuolgu has reiterated that of late.

Amid interest from Fenerbahce in Goretzka, too, he said: “Domenico Tedesco doesn’t want a low-profile number eight. He’s looking for a strong, powerful, dominant, and high-profile name he can hand the starting shirt to.

“The candidates are clear, but there’s no definitive situation with any name. In terms of playing style, a player in the Goretzka mould is wanted.

“Goretzka’s agent is in talks with Tottenham, if Bayern lets him go.”

It was recently suggested that there had been a ‘total break’ between Goretzka and Bayern, after he was subbed off in a 2-2 draw against Mainz.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

* Tottenham defender ‘major option’ after Serie A giants were ‘offered’ Chelsea outcast

* Semenyo deal set to spark Tottenham, Aston Villa transfers in £166m knock-on effect

* Arsenal top, Tottenham freakout, assorted flops – 10 of the 2025 storylines we DID see coming

Following that, Goretzka removed all Bayern photos from his Instagram, while there is now one single photo from his time at the club on there, and he played the full 90 minutes against Heidenheim last time out.

Goretzka’s Instagram is now awash with Fenerbahce fans telling him to join the Turkish club, while there are some Bayern fans who want him out.

Whether that has any bearing on his next decision remains to be seen, but it seems that over the past few weeks, Spurs have put themselves in a good position to land the German midfielder.

Currently, it is not clear whether Bayern would allow the midfielder to leave in January, as though it seems he might be unhappy with his situation at the club, he’s clearly still required, having played the full 90 in the last game, and started the last three games in the league.

That said, he is out of contract in the summer, and the German giants might not be able to stop his transfer, as he’d be able to walk away for nothing then.

READ MORE: Tottenham star to ‘leave fairly soon’ with PL move ‘likely’; Euro giants ‘want’ Spurs duo in double deal