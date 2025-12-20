Manchester City and Bayern Munich are both said to be interested in a Chelsea star, with both clubs monitoring his situation as they wait to see if ‘an opportunity presents itself,’ according to Ben Jacobs.

City have made good signings from fellow Premier League clubs in recent years. Matheus Nunes, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nathan Ake are all among those signed from within England.

They are on the hunt for the next player to add to that group.

A few months ago, it was reported that they were interested in Chelsea man Josh Acheampong, with his future uncertain. The defender has since become a more important member of the Blues side, playing more minutes in the Premier League already this season than he did all of the last campaign.

Now, transfer insider Jacobs has reported for GIVEMESPORT that City and Bayern Munich have registered an interest in Acheampong.

Both clubs are said to be watching Acheampong’s game time in case an opportunity presents itself next year.

However, the defender is not agitating for a move, despite being aware of growing interest in him. What’s more, Chelsea are not looking to sanction his exit, as his game time grows.

Indeed, the Blues feel the 19-year-old’s development is on track, with Enzo Maresca recently hailing Acheampong’s performances.

He said: “The good thing about Josh is that in the moment we give him a chance, he is always doing well.

“This is the reason why I said many times he is going to be a big player for this club. It’s just a matter of being patient, waiting for the right moment and also knowing that if he continues to perform in the way he is doing, he is going to have more and more chances.”

The messaging is therefore consistent that Acheampong won’t be moved on, though clubs could see an opportunity to make Chelsea an offer if his role does not continue to grow.

But given he’s already played more this season in the league than he did last, and has played in four Champions League games, the Blues clearly have faith that he will continue to progress.

