Chelsea ready to land midfield star after transfer collapse with Man Utd stunned

Chelsea are one of the clubs said to be closely monitoring Tyler Adams, looking to sign the Manchester United target after the Blues’ transfer for him collapsed in 2023.

United have their eyes on some top Premier League midfielders for January. Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson have all made their way onto the Red Devils’ radar.

However, it’s felt all will be too expensive in the winter and they are therefore tracking cheaper options at the moment, Adams reportedly one of them.

But a move for the Bournemouth midfielder won’t be plain sailing, with Chelsea and Tottenham both giving United competition.

Each of the aforementioned clubs are said to be closely monitoring Adams, per Caught Offside, and the Blues’ connection could spell trouble for other interested clubs.

They had come to an agreement to sign Adams when he was playing for Leeds in 2023, only for the move to collapse.

The USA midfielder revealed how close he was to joining the Blues recently.

He said: “I was very close. I was in London ready for the move to happen but some things fell through one way. A lot of people have to sign off on certain things for a transfer to happen and one thing fell through so they went with other options. So I ended up at Bournemouth, which I couldn’t be more happy about now.”

It remains to be seen whether Adams would now want to leave the Cherries, with a lot of clubs joining the chase for him.

As well as the three big-six clubs, Newcastle and West Ham are said to be gathering information on the midfielder, while abroad there is interest from both Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Should Bournemouth agree to a transfer, it’s reported they would ask for a fee in the region of €30-40million (£26.3-35m).

It seems a move to Chelsea in January is unlikely, which could give other clubs the edge if they’re to go after Adams in the winter window.

Indeed, a recent report detailed the Blues’ ambition to sign at least one midfielder in 2026, though they do not expect to be able to use the January window to make major squad improvements, leaving the big moves to the summer, when Adams could conceivably already have joined another side.

