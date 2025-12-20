Sol Campbell feels Arsenal have a player who will soon be "great"

Former Arsenal man Sol Campbell feels Gunners striker Viktor Gyokeres is “built for the Premier League” and will be “great” once he gets himself used to the English top flight.

Arsenal looked to add the final piece of the puzzle to their side through the signing of Gyokeres. They had finished second in the Premier League in each of the last three seasons but didn’t have an elite No.9 banging in goals.

Gyokeres looked the perfect player for them, with a blend of English experience in the second tier where he was impressive with Coventry, and a fantastic body of work in Europe with Sporting CP, where last season he scored 54 goals in all competitions, including six in the Champions League.

So far, the Swede has not been the monstrous striker Arsenal likely thought they were getting, with only six goals to his name since joining in the summer.

But former Gunner Campbell feels it shouldn’t be long before Gyokeres hits the heights.

He told Paddy Power: “Once they [his team-mates] understand Gyokeres’ movement and once he gets up to speed with the quickness and the cut and thrust of the Premier League, he will be great.

“He’s built for the Premier League, and his team-mates have to understand the runs he makes, feeding him the ball when he’s in the right position for him.

“Every centre-forward wants to be fed in different ways.

“What Thierry Henry wanted was different to Freddie Ljungberg and was different again for Jose Reyes or Dennis Bergkamp.

“Gyokeres is a different player and you have to feed him in the way prefers to get the best out of him.”

Gyokeres perhaps showed what he can do best when he bagged a brace against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, with one of the goals rather fortunate as he was in the right place in the six-yard box to score.

But with the quality Arsenal have able to supply to Gyokeres, he should be able to find himself in fortunate positions to score, as the midfielders and forwards at the Emirates should be able to find him in the box.

There is clearly a player there capable of scoring masses of goals if things go right for him.

