Manchester United are said to be in ‘serious negotiations’ with an African Cup of Nations forward about a summer transfer on a free transfer.

The Red Devils have transformed their attack from last season. In the Premier League last term, no United player surpassed 10 goals, as they slumped to a 15th-placed finish.

This term, the additions of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have helped to increase the goals output, which is now the third best in the league.

Mbeumo is currently away at AFCON, where assisted in Cameroon’s tournament opener – a 1-0 victory over Cameroon.

Mbeumo is not the only reason United have an eye on AFCON, as they will also be interested by the performances of Mali’s Lassine Sinayoko.

Indeed, United are said to have entered into ‘serious negotiations’ with Sinayoko and his entourage, according to AfricaFoot.

Discussions are said to be progressing favourably, with United hoping to finalise a deal for Sinayoko in January, as they are finalising a €3million (£2.6m) salary agreement.

United would be able to land Sinayoko on a free transfer, as his current deal with French club AJ Auxerre is up in the summer, meaning he’d be allowed to pen a deal elsewhere from January for a move at the end of the season.

Should the Red Devils come to an agreement in the winter, that will be ideal, as it’s reported Sinayoko’s talent has attracted interest from several top European clubs.

The forward started AFCON well, scoring Mali’s opening goal of the tournament in a 1-1 draw with Zambia.

That follows on from some good club form this season, with the 26-year-old, who has largely played as a striker this term, having scored six goals and assisted two more for Auxerre this term.

In his last three games prior to heading to AFCON, Sinayoko scored three goals and assisted once.

It will be ideal for United, should the Malian join, that he can play anywhere across the front line, as he’s featured on both flanks as well as up top this term.

As a result, should the form of Cunha and Mbeumo drop, he’d be an option in their positions, but could chiefly rival Sesko in the centre of the attack.

