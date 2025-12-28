According to reports, Liverpool summer signing Florian Wirtz is already ‘looking to leave’ the Premier League giants, who have ‘agreed to negotiate’.

Wirtz was among Liverpool‘s statement signings in this summer’s transfer window, with the club paying a British record fee worth £116m to sign the German international before investing a further £125m to land Alexander Isak.

This was a major coup as Wirtz emerged as one of the best young footballers in Europe during his time at Bayer Leverkusen and attracted serious interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City in the summer.

Wirtz made a slow start to the 2025/26 campaign as he struggled to cope with the physicality in the Premier League, but he has shown clear signs of improvement in the absence of Mohamed Salah.

The 22-year-old scored his first Premier League goal in Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Wolves on Saturday afternoon, with this result leaving Arne Slot’s side fourth in the table after 18 matches.

Wirtz can now look forward to a bright future at Liverpool as he looks to build momentum, but a report from an outlet in Spain is still pretending that he could move to Real Madrid in the near future.

Real Madrid were also mooted as a possible destination for Wirtz in the summer as they are currently managed by former Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso.

Unsurprisingly, the report in Spain claims Alonso ‘requested’ Wirtz ‘before arriving at Real Madrid, and this deal could now be rekindled.

It is claimed that the attacking midfielder ‘would fit much better’ at Real Madrid, while Liverpool have ‘agreed to negotiate’ at 100 million euros (£87m).

Regarding Wirtz’s stance on this transfer that definitely won’t be happening anytime soon, the report explains: