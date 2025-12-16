Tottenham ‘want’ Man Utd ‘top’ target to replace Frank as ‘significant change’ plans revealed – report

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United reportedly ‘want’ the same manager as Thomas Frank and Ruben Amorim face being sacked in the coming weeks/months.

Frank left Brentford to join Spurs in the summer, but he is already under serious pressure at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 52-year-old helped Spurs have a strong start to this season as he made his side more defensively resolute following Ange Postecoglou’s spell at the club, but results and performances have declined in recent weeks.

Under Frank, Tottenham have only won three of their last eleven matches in all competitions since the end of October and they are coming off a damaging 3-0 loss against Nottingham Forest.

This result leaves Spurs in the bottom half of the Premier League table, while Frank has become one of the favourites to be the next manager sacked.

Therefore, Spurs are already being linked with several potential replacements, including Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and AFC Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.

READ: Tottenham ‘insiders’ reveal Frank nearing sack as ‘toxic’ style creates ‘total panic’ as it ‘cripples brand’



However, a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they ‘want’ to appoint former Barcelona boss Xavi to replace Frank.

This is part of an ambitious plan to beat Man Utd to Xavi, who is reportedly INEOS’ ‘top candidate’ to replace Amorim at Old Trafford.

The report from Fichajes claims Spurs have ‘lost confidence’ in Frank, with it noted that they ‘face a key decision’ regarding his future.

It is also explained that Xavi is not an ’emergency option’ as he would implement a ‘significant change’ at the club.

The report adds: ‘This change isn’t seen as an emergency solution, but rather as an investment in the future. The board believes that Xavi Hernández could lay the foundations for a more solid project and give the team a clear direction.

‘The arrival of Xavi Hernández would represent a significant change in Tottenham’s approach to the game. The club seeks to regain prominence, improve decision-making on the pitch, and present a more reliable image week after week.’

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

* Tottenham star Van de Ven hints at player-manager role in extraordinary Postecoglou claim

* Ten daft reasons why this Premier League season is already great and could be the best ever

* Ten Premier League predictions before 2026 features three sackings



Despite this, BBC journalist Sami Mokbel has insisted that Frank’s job is not under threat after the Forest loss.

He explained: ‘There is unlikely to be a knee-jerk reaction at Tottenham to Sunday’s disappointing loss at Nottingham Forest.

‘Thomas Frank’s future has been thrust back into the spotlight once again following the 3-0 loss at the City Ground that, not for the first time this season, sparked anger from Spurs supporters towards their head coach.

‘But for the time being, there is no sense that the Dane’s future is under any immediate threat despite the lacklustre level of performance against Forest.’