According to reports, Thomas Frank’s ‘job is hanging by a thread’ as his ‘toxic playing style’ induces ‘total panic’ at Tottenham.

Nottingham Forest condemned Tottenham to their fourth defeat in seven games on Sunday, in a run which has featured just one win, to ramp up the pressure on Thomas Frank, who made some bizarre substitutions in a bid turn the tide in his side’s favour in that game.

When asked after Sunday’s loss whether he will get time to implement his ideas, Frank said: “I can’t see why not. I think it’s pretty evident that if no one gets the time, no one can turn this around. This is not a quick fix.”

On his side’s display against Forest, Frank added: “I do everything to control my emotions, which is a hurricane inside me, because, of course, it’s deeply frustrating that we are not doing better after three good performances.

“It is extremely important to be calm and measured and of course, have very, very direct and clear messages at the right time so they’re not in doubt of what I think, because I’m very honest about where we are as well.

READ: Who will be the next Tottenham manager if Thomas Frank is sacked?

“I was also very honest, today was a very bad performance. No two ways about that, but also know that to change this, this will take some time.

“No one will want to hear about that. It’s just reality. I think the ones who have followed the club and the team, I think it’s fair to say there’s been a few not too consistent performances, and that’s the thing. We are working very hard.”

Former Tottenham chairman Alan Sugar has already thrown Jurgen Klopp’s hat into the ring to replace Frank at Spurs and a report on Monday claimed Spurs want Xavi Hernandez to take the reins after the club bossed have ‘lost confidence’ in the Dane over a ‘concern that the team lacks a clear playing style’

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

* ‘Blameless’ Spurs liability Vicario should be Frank’s first sacrifice to save his job

* Spence fury covers horribly cautious Frank as Tottenham sack calls start again

* Thomas Frank reclaims Sack Race favouritism from Arne Slot after Spurs slump to new low



And those playing style doubts were also referenced by the X account said to be run by a ‘team of elite 5 reporters’, who claim Frank’s job is ‘hanging by a thread’.

They wrote on X: ‘BOMBSHELL EXCLUSIVE! Despite Spurs Officially backing Thomas Frank in public. INSIDERS REVEAL His job is HANGING BY A THREAD! Club in TOTAL PANIC as toxic playing style CRIPPLES the Tottenham brand!’