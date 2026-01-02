Former Tottenham man Jamie O’Hara has revealed he would go and get former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca “right now” if Spurs are able to.

After 90 games in charge of Chelsea, Maresca parted company with the London club on the first day of 2026. The Italian had the Blues fifth in the Premier League, and had won the UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup with them.

The exit comes amid tensions with the club’s board of late, and Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior is the main named linked with the Chelsea job, amid his time at another BlueCo club.

For Maresca, there may not be an immediate move on the horizon, but if former Tottenham man O’Hara got his way, it would be Spurs he’d be landing at.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “Yes, I would have him [Maresca at Tottenham]. I think if we could get Enzo Maresca, I would go and get him right now. I think he’s a good manager.”

It comes amid the perceived danger of current Spurs boss Thomas Frank, as a recent report has suggested the club are now worried he isn’t the correct long-term fit for the board.

Further to that, it’s been suggested there are plans to bring Mauricio Pochettino back to Tottenham.

And there is another reason why Maresca might not be the next man to take the Spurs job, as he’s seemingly being lined up for a bigger role.

Recently, there were suggestions that Manchester City want him if Pep Guardiola is to leave in the summer.

Following Maresca’s exit from Chelsea, a number of insiders, including Ben Jacobs, revealed conversations between the boss and City of late.

Jacobs stated that the two parties have held some talks already, which came as a surprise to many within the Blues hierarchy, and some felt Maresca was distracted by them.

Indeed, if Maresca has left Chelsea with one eye on the City job, feeling there’s a chance that becomes available in the summer and he is the man in the box seat to take it, then he is not going to reduce his chances by taking another job.

It feels very likely that Maresca will remain without a job for the rest of the campaign, either taking the City job in the summer if it becomes available, or if it doesn’t, then perhaps going elsewhere.

