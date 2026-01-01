Revealed: Four reasons why Enzo Maresca’s time at Chelsea came to an end

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed four reasons why Enzo Maresca left Chelsea, including ‘distracting’ Manchester City contact.

The Blues made the decision to ‘part company’ with Maresca on Thursday afternoon after 24 hours of speculation that the Italian could leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea announced their decision in an official club statement, which read: ‘Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company.

‘During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

‘With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

‘We wish Enzo well for the future.’

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs was one of the first to break Maresca’s potential departure and now he has revealed four reasons why the Italian’s position became untenable at Chelsea.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘More on Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea departure. Club and Jorge Mendes were working on an exit package from last night. Chelsea board unanimous a change was needed.

‘Understand one of the main issues was between Maresca and Chelsea’s medical department. Chelsea insistent that decisions over player workload and welfare must be autonomous from the manager.

‘From Maresca’s perspective, he felt a lack of protection and interference leading to critical issues with ownership.

‘As revealed, Maresca wasn’t sick after Bournemouth. He didn’t want to speak as he assessed future.

‘Also understand Manchester City and Maresca have also held some talks already. This came as a surprise to many within the Chelsea hierarchy, with some feeling the Italian was distracted.

‘Chelsea leadership also concerned by 20 dropped points from leading positions in the EPL and UCL leading to fears of a lack of mental fortitude.

‘Chelsea have no plans to change their model. Less than a handful of names in contention to replace Maresca, including Liam Rosenior.’

It was clear something was wrong when Maresca bizarrely claimed that he had experienced the “worst 48 hours” since he joined the club in the lead up to their 2-0 win over Everton earlier this month.

On those comments, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed earlier this afternoon: ‘The Athletic revealed days after the comments that the head coach is high among the candidates Manchester City are considering in the event of Pep Guardiola leaving next summer. The Catalan is under contract until 2027 with City clear they have no managerial vacancy.

‘Sources briefed on the matter not authorised to speak publicly indicate Maresca informed Chelsea — twice in late October and again in mid-December — that he was talking to people associated to City about his candidacy for the managerial position if and when a future vacancy arises. This was something he was contractually obliged to do in relation to talks with any other club.’