According to reports, Liam Rosenior’s move to Chelsea to replace former head coach Enzo Maresca is dependent on one key condition.

Chelsea parted company with Maresca on Thursday morning, with it being deemed that his position at Stamford Bridge was untenable.

This follows weeks of building tension between Maresca and club chiefs, with the head coach publicly hitting out at the board over an alleged lack of support.

This relationship has also deteriorated as Chelsea have suffered a dire run of one win in seven matches, while Maresca has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City.

It is now being heavily reported that Rosenior is the most likely replacement for Maresca. The former Hull City boss has done great work at French outfit Strasbourg, who are controlled by Chelsea owners BlueCo, in recent years.

READ: Revealed: Four reasons why Enzo Maresca’s time at Chelsea came to an end



Now, a report from Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol claims four managers are not in the running to replace Maresca, while the appointment of Rosenior hinges on one condition.

Solhekol explained: ‘Chelsea’s next head coach unlikely to be Oliver Glasner, Cesc Fabregas, Andoni Iraola or Roberto De Zerbi.

‘Liam Rosenior is the leading candidate – his potential appointment is likely to depend on Strasbourg finding an adequate replacement.

‘The Ligue 1 club are playing Nice on Saturday as the French season re-starts after a short winter break.

‘Rosenior has previously turned down interest from Nottingham Forest and Bayer Leverkusen, the latter on two previous occasions before and after Erik ten Hag’s appointment.’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Guardiola leaves, Newcastle appoint Maresca, Arsenal win Double and other football predictions for 2026

* Arsenal, Liverpool should sell Gyokeres, Isak after Spurs ‘agreement’ as £360m quintet ripe to be sold

* Mourinho ‘wants’ to make sensational return to Chelsea as Blues hold ‘talks’ with Rosenior

During Sky Sports’ coverage of Liverpool vs Leeds United on Thursday evening, Maresca’s exit from Chelsea was discussed.

Presenter Dave Jones detailed extraordinary information that had been passed to Sky Sports by Chelsea, who are clearly trying to spin their side of the story and give Maresca a kicking on his way out.

Jones said: “I want to update you on the briefing that is going on at Stamford Bridge, which is quite extraordinary when you are talking about a club of this magnitude.

“This isn’t an official statement, but this is what is coming out of the club:

“The 48 hour comment was directed at the medical team at Stamford Bridge that he wasn’t happy with.

“There is a suggestion Maresca went against the advice of the medical team at Chelsea on a number occasions. Playing players returning from injury longer than advised, leading to them being re-injured this season.

“This is what is being briefed this evening…

“He did not face the media on Tuesday and he wasn’t ill we are being told. It is also being briefed that he spoke to Manchester City and Juventus since October. Despite briefing the club, they thought it was disrespectful.

“The feeling at Chelsea is that he has a lack of mental fortitude and emotional maturity.”