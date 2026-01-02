Chelsea have reportedly already ‘reached an agreement’ with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior to replace former head coach Enzo Maresca.

It has been widely reported that Rosenior is the firm favourite to replace Maresca, who parted company with Chelsea on Thursday morning.

Maresca‘s exit follows weeks of building tension at Chelsea, with the head coach taking issue with club chiefs over an alleged lack of support.

This, reports linking him with a move to Manchester City to replace Pep Guardiola and Chelsea‘s dire run of one win in seven Premier League matches made his position untenable.

The Blues have been linked with a wide array of potential options to replace Maresca in the past 24 hours, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed that they are not considering several established managers.

“Let me be very clear on some names. Oliver Glasner will not be the next Chelsea manager. There are no contacts. Cesc Fabregas will not leave Como. Forget about that,” Romano explained.

“Forget about superstars like Jurgen Klopp, Zinedine Zidane or Jose Mourinho. Chelsea will not go for that kind of solution. Chelsea are looking for the perfect fit for their project.

“Liam Rosenior is the leading candidate to become the new Chelsea manager. He is really appreciated internally and discussions are ongoing.

“If Chelsea appoint Rosenior, then BlueCo will also need a solution for Strasbourg. They want to protect the Strasbourg project and make sure they have a strong coach. So this could be the domino. This could be the plan.”

Now, a report from French outlet L’Equipe has claimed that an ‘agreement’ has already been ‘reached’ between Chelsea and Rosenior, with it also noted that BlueCo ‘don’t care at all’ if this disrupts Strasbourg’s season.

Former Hull City boss Rosenior is regarded as England’s best up-and-coming manager and he has done a great job at Strasbourg.

A report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk has revealed the ‘full truth’ on why Chelsea are opting for Rosenior, with three factors making him an ‘ideal fit’.

The report explained: ‘Rosenior’s deep understanding of BlueCo’s multi-club model—gained from guiding Strasbourg to a seventh-placed Ligue 1 finish and European qualification—makes him an ideal fit for continuity. His possession-based, progressive style aligns seamlessly with Chelsea’s current philosophy, and internal discussions have already taken place.

‘While Premier League-proven names like Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola and Fulham’s Marco Silva have been admired for their attacking approaches and top-flight experience, sources suggest they are not leading contenders. Chelsea prioritise a coach who embraces the project’s constraints rather than challenging them.’