Amorim reveals Man Utd’s verdict on making January signing as he confirms ‘idea’ for this window

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed his verdict on whether the Premier League giants will make “changes” in this month’s transfer window.

The Red Devils are being heavily linked with several potential targets as they are crying out for upgrades in certain positions.

This is despite the Premier League side having a positive summer transfer window, during which they offloaded most of their dead wood and spent around £230m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

This business has boosted Amorim‘s side, but they are lacking in different departments. This is especially the case in midfield, with United requiring at least one new signing in this department in the coming weeks/months.

Despite this, Amorim has indicated that there will be no “changes” to Man Utd’s squad this month.

“The transfer window is not going to change, we have no conversation to have any change in the squad,” Amorim told reporters on Friday

READ: Big Weekend: Man City v Chelsea, Man United, Andoni Iraola, Rodrigao Bentinha, La Liga returns



“There is a process, there is an idea – that is going to continue. We are near places of the Champions League but we are also near eight teams behind us, so let’s focus on the next game.”

When asked whether any of his players had knocked on his door asking to leave the club, he responded: “No, none of them.

“I don’t expect them to come to me to ask [to leave].”

Amorim has also boldly argued that the Red Devils should have more points than their current tally of 30 after 19 games.

“I think we are playing better, when we have the full squad we are clearly attacking better, we’re not good enough in the details,” Amorim added.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Every club’s worst January signing – including ‘the most expensive player ever in terms of cost per game’

* Man Utd told £52m would be accepted for ‘perfect’ signing as ‘major problem’ threatens another deal

* Who will be the next Man Utd manager if Ruben Amorim is sacked?

“We always want more and we should have more points in the table.”

On facing Leeds United at the weekend, he said: “I heard that it’s a big derby, great environment, big rivalry, but every game in the Premier League is so tough.

“It’s one more game, I know it means a lot to the fans but we need to go there and try to win.”

“I never experienced this [rivalry]. Different environment, different culture, but the noise is going to be big. It’s hard to compare different cultures, different derbies, histories.

“When you play for Manchester United you need to be ready for everything. You guys have the best league in the world, every game you see there is a lot of draws, you never understand what is going to happen at the end of that week.”