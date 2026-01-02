The favourite to take over the Chelsea job after the departure of Enzo Maresca, Liam Rosenior has broken his silence on the links with the Blues.

The Blues parted company with Maresca on Thursday, after he had spent 90 games in charge. The Italian was more successful than the club’s past few managers, winning the UEFA Conference League and the Club World Cup.

But after tension in recent days, the fifth-placed Premier League club and Maresca parted company.

Months ago, there where whisperings that Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior was appreciated as a potential future Chelsea boss, given his success at a fellow BlueCo club, with the French side seventh in Ligue 1, after also finishing there last season.

Fabrizio Romano has reiterated Chelsea’s admiration, stating Rosenior is “really appreciated” with discussions taking place.

French outlet L’Equipe have gone a step further, stating that the ‘agreement’ for him to head to Stamford Bridge has already been reached.

Rosenior has broken his silence on those links, doing nothing to quash them.

He said: “There’s a lot of noise, a lot of speculation, but as a coach, if you get involved, you fail. My job is here, I love this club. “I didn’t talk to the players about it. No need, they are online and I had a few jokes. But we’re focused on our work. The goal is to continue creating great things here.

“In life, there are zero guarantees. You never know what tomorrow will bring. I’m just doing my job. There’s already been speculation. I don’t want to guarantee how long I’ll be here, but I enjoy myself here every day. I intend to continue doing so as long as I’m here. I love this club, but I can’t guarantee anything. Nobody can.”

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365:

* Chelsea ‘morons’ axed Maresca for wrong reason with one of four Rosenior alternatives ‘needed’

* Every club’s worst January signing – including ‘the most expensive player ever in terms of cost per game’

* One Chelsea summer signing ‘did not speak to’ Maresca before joining as his ‘greatest gripe’ revealed

Some fans are not so happy with the prospect of Rosenior replacing Maresca, feeling the pair are of a similar vein and the former Hull City defender is not a big enough jump to sack a manager for.

One mail into the F365 Mailbox told Chelsea to go after an experienced and disciplined coach, with Xavi, Andoni Iraola and Oliver Glasner all mentioned.

But all signs point to Rosenior at the moment, and it will be interesting to see if the young coach can carry on the work he did at Strasbourg or if the Chelsea job is a step too big, too soon.

READ MORE: Chelsea plot shock move for Arsenal teenager as most ‘likely’ transfer revealed