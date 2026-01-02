Pep Guardiola has "no idea" if Enzo Maresca has had talks with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has revealed he has “no idea” if Enzo Maresca has had talks about taking the Manchester City job, as he spoke on his own future at the club.

Chelsea and Maresca evoked some shock when they parted company on January 1. The boss had them fifth in the Premier League, and won the UEFA Conference League last season and the Club World Cup in the summer.

But there had been tension with the board of late and the boss has left as a result.

Not long prior to that, it had been suggested that Maresca was being lined up as the next City boss should Guardiola leave in the summer, and has even had conversations with the Premier League giants about that.

He has a connection with the club from being their Under-23s coach and first-team assistant to Guardiola.

The current City boss – who has a contract until 2027 – has been asked if he’s aware of those conversations having taken place.

“No idea. You have, I’m pretty sure, more info than me.

“The only [thing] I can say is that Chelsea, I think, from my point of view, lose an incredible, incredible manager, incredible person.

“But this [is a] decision from the hierarchy from Chelsea, so [I have] nothing to say.

“In football? Surprise? No. It only confirms how lucky I am in the club where I am. My club is extraordinary.”

On his own future, Guardiola said: “I have a contract. I said a thousand million times. It’s 10 years here, I will leave one day but I have a contract. I’m happy. I want to fight with my team.

“The hierarchy respect me, that was proved last season with what happened in this club – we didn’t win one game in two, three months. They supported me.

“I have one more year’s contract. I like to be here, so we will see, you will see.”

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365:

* Every club’s worst January signing – including ‘the most expensive player ever in terms of cost per game’

* Guardiola leaves, Newcastle appoint Maresca, Arsenal win Double and other football predictions for 2026

* Transfer dominoes: Five moves set in motion by Man City signing Semenyo

City’s next opponents are manager-less Chelsea, which could throw a spanner in the works.

Guardiola said: “We don’t talk much if we don’t know what the opponent’s going to be like because we don’t know which manager will be sitting.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen so no concern. Think about yourself, what you have to do. That’s going to help us in two tough games like Chelsea and Brighton.”

READ MORE: Semenyo ‘agreed’ as Man City now ‘in talks’ to sign Liverpool target with ‘extraordinary’ demand set