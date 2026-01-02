Antoine Semenyo’s move to Manchester City is reportedly ‘agreed’, while Pep Guardiola’s side are also ‘in talks’ to sign Liverpool target Marc Guehi.

Man City are active in the transfer market at the start of January and are close to completing a major deal with AFC Bournemouth for Semenyo.

The talented winger has been targeted by every Big Six club in recent weeks as he has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season, grabbing nine goals and three assists in 18 appearances.

Liverpool were initially mooted as a likely destination for Semenyo as they are said to be in the market for a winger to replace Mohamed Salah, but they preferred to wait until the summer and this opened the door for Man City.

In recent weeks, it has emerged that Man City have fended off competition from Manchester United to sign Semenyo in January, with talkSPORT revealing on Thursday evening that an ‘agreement’ has been reached between the Premier League giants and Bournemouth.

Man City and Bournemouth are said to have ‘held positive talks over the structure of payments’ in recent days and there has been a ‘breakthrough in negotiations’ as a transfer ‘edges closer’.

The report adds:

‘Semenyo has already verbally agreed personal terms with City having favoured a move there over other Premier League sides. ‘The Blues were keen on a move, but pulled out of the running for Semenyo, who is now on the cusp of sealing his switch to the Etihad Stadium. Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were also linked with the Ghana international.’

Man City do not appear to be stopping there, though. A transfer insider on X has claimed that they are also ‘in talks’ to sign Guehi.

Guehi has been linked with several elite clubs in recent months as his contract at Crystal Palace expires in the summer and he will leave.

In the summer, Liverpool came close to signing Guehi as they agreed a £35m deal on deadline day, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug as they had no time to sign a suitable replacement.

It has been widely reported that the Reds remain interested in signing Guehi with the view to signing him on a free transfer in the summer.

Guehi is likely to wait until the summer to increase his options, but the insider has claimed that a potential move to Liverpool, Man City or another big club in January hinges on an ‘extraordinary’ demand.

They said: ‘Exclusive: We understand @ManCity will complete the signing of Antoine Semenyo in the next few days.

‘Our sources state that #mcfc are in talks with @cpfc regarding Marc Guéhi.

‘Marc Guéhi himself is in no rush to leave in January unless an extraordinary contract is offered.’