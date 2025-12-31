According to reports, ‘three major reasons’ have prevented Manchester City-bound Antoine Semenyo from joining Liverpool in next month’s transfer window.

Semenyo has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League at the start of this campaign as he has taken his performances to another level.

Bournemouth are on a dire run of ten matches without a win, but Semenyo has grabbed nine goals and three assists in his 18 Premier League appearances this term.

Therefore, it’s hardly surprising that the talented winger has attracted interest from Big Six sides, with a January transfer always inevitable due to this competition and his £65m release clause.

Liverpool were initially mooted as a likely destination for Semenyo, but they have stepped back in recent weeks as Man City have moved to the front of the queue for his signature.

In recent days, Man City have accelerated to finalise a deal with Bournemouth for Semenyo, who is said to be close to ‘full agreement’ over a move to the Etihad.

Semenyo has been mooted as an ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, so ex-Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant has hit out at his former club for not signing him.

Now, a report from journalist James Marshment for our pals at TEAMtalk has revealed ‘three major reasons’ why Liverpool opted against signing Semenyo.

This is firstly to do with Liverpool’s £400m+ spend on signings in the summer, with ‘FSG understood to be more than happy not to make any further investments as Arne Slot strives to get a consistent tune out of his squad, already going through a transformative phase’.

Regarding the remaining two reasons, the report explains: ‘And while the departure of Mo Salah in the January window could have changed Liverpool’s approach, we understand that sporting director Richard Hughes has made it clear the Egyptian will not be allowed to depart in the winter, though there remains some debate over whether that stance could change come the summer window.

‘While we can confirm Liverpool are big admirers of Semenyo and Hughes had been keen to bring the 25-year-old to Anfield, their interest would only have been triggered come the summer window had the player still been on the market.’

The same report claims Liverpool have ‘made it clear’ that ‘any January transfers full stop are considered unlikely at this stage’.