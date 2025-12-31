Fabrizio Romano has revealed a concrete update on head coach Enzo Maresca’s future at Chelsea as the internal “feeling is not good”.

Maresca is under immense pressure as Chelsea have only won one of their last seven matches, with the Blues boss among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

The former Leicester City boss has had a rollercoaster spell at Chelsea. He has won the Club World Cup and Europa Conference League, but they have been marred by inconsistency in the Premier League and have had lots of lows with his highs.

Maresca has also clashed with Chelsea’s board over a supposed lack of support, though his players were booed by home supporters at Stamford Bridge after Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

He has also been heavily linked with Manchester City as a potential replacement for Pep Guardiola, but Romano has explained the current “reality” regarding Maresca at Chelsea.

“Well, what I can tell you is that real tension is growing between Enzo Maresca and people at Chelsea. That’s the reality,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Maresca sack closer as Chelsea, West Ham, Burnley share similar problem; Parker, Nuno also on brink



“In general, the feeling I am hearing is not that good. We are in a results business and results always dictate the situation.

“What I can tell you today, and I am not going to tell you more to anticipate things that are not decided at this stage, I can guarantee that.

“I am not in the position today to tell you that he will be fired in January if he does not win in these games, because I am not hearing anything [regarding this].

“I am hearing about a tense situation involving Maresca and Chelsea, So, let’s not mention the next games, the next month or the timing. Let’s mention the real situation, which, from what I’m hearing, is quite tense as of today.

“So, let’s see the developments, but for sure, it is one to watch.”

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

* Chelsea: ‘All signs point towards Maresca’s departure’ as owners ‘speaking to’ possible new manager

* Five Championship stars ripe for a January Premier League transfer include Chelsea, Liverpool targets

* Real Madrid respond to Chelsea ‘offer’ with ‘demand’ for Vinicius Jr set as they ‘want swap deal’

Fellow journalist Ben Jacobs is of a similar opinion, but he has pointed out that Chelsea’s “plans could be brought forward”.

“Chelsea have no plans to sack Enzo Maresca in the immediate aftermath of the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth but there is acceptance results need to now improve in the New Year,” Jacobs said on X.

“The Chelsea boss could come under increasing pressure in January if results don’t change.

“Chelsea hope to review Maresca in the summer but that plan could be brought forward if form isn’t turned around with Chelsea on a run of one win in seven Premier League games.”