‘All signs’ at Chelsea are reportedly ‘pointing clearly towards’ head coach Enzo Maresca leaving next year and his exit could occur before the summer.

Maresca has had a rollercoaster first 18 months at Chelsea, filled with immense highs and lows.

He has helped the Blues win the Club World Cup, Europa Conference League and qualify for the Champions League last season, but this term is proving disappointing.

Earlier in this campaign, Chelsea flirted with entering the Premier League title conversation, but they have been marred by inconsistency as they have only won one of their last seven matches at the end of this year.

On Tuesday night, Chelsea missed an opportunity to return to winning ways at home against AFC Bournemouth, who are now winless in ten matches.

Home supporters at Stamford Bridge booed Chelsea’s players after the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, with Maresca now placed as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Maresca has been in a battle with Chelsea’s owners in recent weeks over a supposed lack of support and reports linking him with a potential move to Manchester City, with it seeming that the relationship between head coach and club is declining.

After the match against Bournemouth, a report from an insider on X claimed Chelsea are already liaising with a potential new manager. They said: “Enzo Maresca’s position is under review, and Chelsea owners Clearlake Capital are already speaking to a potential new manager who is currently managing another club.”

Now, a report from journalist Sam Wallace for The Telegraph has provided more details, claiming ‘doubts over the future of Enzo Maresca, the Chelsea head coach, have intensified’.

It is noted that ‘the deteriorating relationship between the club’s ownership and Maresca, with all signs clearly pointing towards a summer departure – and potentially earlier if results do not improve’.

Regarding one potential replacement, Wallace explained: ‘There are no obvious alternatives in the short term. Chelsea’s sister club RC Strasbourg, also under the BlueCo parent company, are seventh in the 18-team Ligue 1 under the management of Liam Rosenior. Their season resumes on Saturday and, while Rosenior is clearly being developed as a potential Chelsea manager one day, any immediate switch would be very delicate.

‘There were fan protests in Strasbourg earlier this season at the sale of captain Emmanuel Emegha to Chelsea. He has remained at the French club but will join Chelsea in the summer of 2026.’