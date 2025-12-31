Arsenal legend Ian Wright has explained why he thinks one Gunners star “got away with one” during the 4-1 victory against Aston Villa.

The Gunners earned an all-important victory against Aston Villa on Tuesday night, winning 4-1 at the Emirates.

The north London outfit were under immense pressure heading into this match as Man City and Aston Villa have been breathing down their necks, but they made a huge statement in response.

Arsenal’s dominant win against Villa extends their advantage over second-placed Man City to five points, but Pep Guardiola’s side will close the gap if they beat Sunderland on Thursday night.

Reflecting on Arsenal’s victory against Aston Villa, pundit Paul Merson insisted that it was a “massive result” for Mikel Arteta’a side.

“It was an outstanding 30 minutes from Arsenal in the second half,” Merson said on Sky Sports.

“They suffocated Aston Villa and made them look pretty average in the end. It’s a massive result for Arsenal.

“There have been a couple of results where they have just fallen over the line against Wolves and Brighton.

“They were tight games but up against the most in-form team in country, if not Europe, and Arsenal have dismantled them.”

Looking ahead to the coming months, Merson has backed Arsenal to “win the Premier League quite easily.

“They have a five-point lead, and they have three extra goals because goal difference will be important with it being so tight,” Merson added.

“Looking at Arsenal, with the away fixtures they have already played and this result against Villa, I don’t know who will stop them.

“They play all the big teams apart from Man City at home and playing like that, it’s hard to see them being stopped. I think they win the Premier League quite easily.

“It was a statement result and Man City will have been watching. They will be thinking ‘wow’ after that from Arsenal.”

Despite this, club legend Ian Wright has explained why he thinks Mikel Merino “got away with one” against Aston Villa.

“He’s very fortunate because I think he should have (been sent off),” Wright told Premier League Productions.

“I don’t know it works (with VAR) but he knows what he’s doing, he’s grabbed his arm and he knows. We’ve got the capability of seeing that.

“It was 2-0 at that stage; if Arsenal go down to ten men, it could have had a massive impact on the game.

“That’s down to the officials to see that and get that right. Mikel Merino has gotten away with one there because by my account that is two yellows.”