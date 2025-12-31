2025 belongs to Arsenal. Even if this title triumph is tainted…

Arsenal are the Premier League 2025 Calendar Year champions! But their triumph comes with a whopping, great big asterisk…

Liverpool may have claimed the Premier League title handed out in 2025, but over the year as a whole, the Reds were only the fourth-best team. And that, as you’ll all agree, is the real test.

The Premier League’s pride of 2025: Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side wrapped up their December with a 4-1 win over Aston Villa that catapults them ahead of Manchester City.

Arsenal trailed City on goal-difference going into that clash with Villa – the other team above Liverpool for the year. But a resounding win with four second-half goals sees the Gunners finish three points ahead of City.

As the one side, though, who might recognise an unfair advantage when they see it, City will surely point to the fact Arsenal played two more games in 2025.

City had a better PPG record: 2.16 to Arsenal’s 2.13.

Whatever. Take it up with the schedulers, Pep. Just like north London, 2025 is red and white.

