Man Utd ‘begin work on plans’ to replace Ruben Amorim with PL boss ‘leading the race’

Man Utd are now working on plans to replace Ruben Amorim after their 1-1 draw against Wolves on Tuesday, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been struggling for consistency this season despite currently sitting sixth in the Premier League table.

Man Utd have won just eight of their 19 Premier League matches and they were held to a draw against bottom side Wolves, who have now taken just three points all season.

Amorim’s side have won just three of their last ten matches and were perhaps fortunate not to lose to Wolves, who had the better expected goals despite only scoring 11 all season.

The Man Utd boss does have some excuses with captain Bruno Fernandes injured, while Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are all away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

However, Gary Neville highlighted his confusing line-up against Wolves and the Man Utd legend also criticised all of Amorim’s “bizarre” subsitutions against the Premier League’s bottom side.

And now Caught Offside claim that Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is ‘leading the race to replace’ Amorim at Old Trafford as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s patience is wearing thin.

It is said that Man Utd’s ‘continued struggles, lack of cutting edge in the final third, and growing distance from the Champions League places have shaken that patience.’

The report adds: ‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed Caught Offside that the Red Devils have begun working on plans to possibly replace Amorim at Old Trafford.

‘While the club publicly maintains that Amorim remains their man, sources suggest that contingency plans are quietly being explored behind the scenes.’

Glasner is seen as a ‘safe pair of hands’ to replace Amorim with Crystal Palace performing a lot better than Man Utd in 2025.

On the January transfer window, the Man Utd board are ‘understood to be cautious, reluctant to commit significant funds without clearer signs of progress on the pitch’.

When asked if the lack of fluidity in his side was down to missing players, Amorim replied in a post-match press conference: “That is normal, but we didn’t use that excuse against Newcastle. We are not going to use [it] today.

“But, of course, if you see the game, I understand why we played the way we played today, the lack of fluidity, lack of one against one. We knew that would be a completely different game compared to Newcastle because [against] Newcastle, we have more space to play. We didn’t have to work the play so much and today, we have difficulties in that aspect and that is clear.”