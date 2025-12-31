Liverpool ‘add’ AFCON star to transfer ‘list’ as he joins Monaco team-mate in Slot’s sights

Liverpool have added Lamine Camara to their list of midfield targets as they also monitor one of his Monaco team-mates, according to reports.

The Reds are having a disappointing season under Arne Slot after the Dutchman won the Premier League title in his first campaign at Anfield.

Liverpool have come into a bit of form in recent weeks with the Reds winning four matches in a row in all competitions.

Despite winning three consecutive Premier League matches, fourth-placed Liverpool have failed to gain any ground on the top three after they also won.

The Reds are 13 points adrift of leaders Arsenal with a game in hand and any chance of a potential title push seems to have long gone.

But that won’t stop Liverpool dipping into the transfer market in January as they look to potentially sign a couple of players to help Slot ensure Champions League qualification.

And French publication Jeunes Footeux insists that Liverpool have ‘added’ Monaco star Camara ‘to their list of targets to bolster their midfield’ and see him ‘as an ideal candidate to add depth and intensity to their system’.

Camara has played three times at the Africa Cup of Nations for Senegal as the Lions of Teranga finished top of their group to qualify for Round of 16.

Premier League clubs Manchester United and Tottenham have also been credited with interest and Camara is now worth €50m after joining Monaco in 2024 for €13.5m.

Liverpool are also ‘keeping a close eye on’ Camara’s Monaco team-mate, Maghnes Akliouche, who has five caps for the French national team to his name.

Monaco head coach Sebastien Pocognoli said of Camara in mid-December: “Lamine has been very impressive since his return from injury. These kinds of players inspire me to push myself every day to give them my all.”

Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele recently revealed that Liverpool are in a ‘strong financial position’ and ‘a few additions are certainly possible’.

Steele wrote: ‘Slot said a fortnight ago that Liverpool do not have ‘unlimited money’ and that is true. But they do have funds available which is largely due to the fact their big spend last summer was offset by recouping the best part of £250m in player sales.

‘PSR is no problem and the club is in a strong financial position. Of course, another £450m will not be spent in the upcoming windows but a few additions are certainly possible.

‘On deadline-day in September, they were inches away from a £35m move for Marc Guehi, so there is no hiding that such money is available to be put on the table should it be needed.’