“Atrocious” Tottenham Hotspur will be beaten “comfortably” by Liverpool this weekend, says Arsenal legend Paul Merson.

Champions Liverpool face Thomas Frank’s side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening and could finish the weekend fourth in the Premier League…or 10th.

Spurs, meanwhile, could fall all the way from 11th to 15th if results go against them.

Liverpool will beat Spurs ‘comfortably’ – Merson

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson thinks that will happen, as he has predicted a win for Liverpool, alongside Bournemouth and Brentford victories, and a draw between Newcastle United and Chelsea.

Arne Slot’s side have been backed to win “comfortably” as Spurs were “atrocious” at Nottingham Forest last Sunday amid their concerning form.

Merson, who says Liverpool will win 3-1, told Sportskeeda: “Tottenham were atrocious last week against Nottingham Forest. If you take away the games against Brentford and Slavia Prague, Spurs have struggled so bad in recent weeks.

“I said to you before, the day Thomas Frank came out and called Tottenham fans out for not being real supporters, I thought he was done at the club! Spurs are 11th in the league now.

“If Newcastle draw, Bournemouth and Brentford win like I’ve predicted, Tottenham could be 14th or 15th by the end of the weekend, which is not good enough.

“Hugo Ekitike has to start ahead of Alexander Isak in this game.

“When we look at Isak’s struggles, it just reminds us how important it is to have a proper pre-season. Liverpool could be in the top four or top five if they win, so they should play Ekitike.

“Who comes in for [Mohamed] Salah on the right? There is the option of using Federico Chiesa and he deserves more minutes. But I just feel like Dominik Szoboszlai might play there in this game. His best position is in midfield, but Slot may use him there and deploy Curtis Jones in midfield.

“Liverpool have not set the world alight with their performances but they are unbeaten in their last five games with three wins. I can see them beating Tottenham comfortably.”

Ekitike or Isak could become Ekitike AND Isak

Merson is right: Ekitike should definitely play ahead of Alexander Isak, though Liverpool faced Inter Milan in the Champions League with both playing up front in a narrower system.

Slot hasn’t used a diamond midfield in the Premier League this season, and now feels like the perfect time to do so with Mohamed Salah unavailable due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Furthermore, Cody Gakpo is also injured, and Slot may prefer to start himself rather than Federico Chiesa.

Could we see Slot change things up against Spurs? Well, Liverpool being unbeaten in their last four Premier League games probably holds more significance.