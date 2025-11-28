Paul Merson doesn't think Tottenham can make up for their embarrassing loss

Paul Merson feels Tottenham could ‘beat Fulham 16-0′ in the Premier League and still not make up for the ’embarrassing’ result they suffered last week.

Spurs have finally come out of the end of a difficult run of fixtures. In the last six games in all competitions, they’ve played Newcastle, Chelsea, Copenhagen, Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

They only beat Copenhagen out of those, and drew against United, losing each of the others.

Fulham, 15th in the Premier League, represents a chance to pick up some much-needed points, after Tottenham dropped out of the top four and have slipped to ninth.

But Merson, predicting the result for Sportskeeda, feels not even a huge victory could make up for losing 4-1 against rivals Arsenal.

He wrote: ‘Tottenham are a nightmare to predict! I thought they were blown away by Arsenal last weekend, it was just embarrassing. That was Tottenham’s biggest game of the season.

‘I know Arsenal are the better team but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it hard for them. Fans would have wanted Tottenham players to run through brick walls in this game but that didn’t happen. Spurs made it a walk in the park for Arsenal and even if they beat Fulham 16-0, it won’t make up for that derby loss!

‘Even against PSG in the Champions League, Tottenham took the lead twice and still lost 5-3. If they have a go at opponents, they score three goals and end up conceding five in return. If they hold back, they lose 4-1 like against Arsenal. Spurs are not able to find the right balance and that is a worrying thing.

‘Tottenham have been poor at home and they are very panicky when they are expected to go and win a game of football. This is one such game against Fulham and I don’t expect them to win.’

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Vinicius to join Arsenal over Man Utd in Real Madrid star’s Premier League transfer ranking

👉 The best Premier League back-up XI features Arsenal trio and £131.5m ostracised forward line

👉 Tottenham told Rashford deal would be ‘great’ as Spanish media jump on star’s back

Spurs’ form is such that it’s felt though they should beat Fulham, they’re probably not going to. Indeed, Chris Sutton suggested that while they should ‘have too much’ for the Cottagers, he also picked a draw as his result.

One of the main reasons for that was that Tottenham’s home record this term leaves a lot to be desired.

Spurs have won just four games at home this season, including against Doncaster Rovers and Burnley, so there’s cause for pessimism.

READ MORE: ‘Obvious’ result of Tottenham game after PSG performance revealed by pundit