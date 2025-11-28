Marcus Rashford may not get his permanent move to Barcelona in the summer but Paris Saint-Germain have ‘tested’ the Manchester United waters with an intriguing swap offer for the winger amid interest from Arsenal.

Rashford is on loan at Barcelona for the season and the Catalans have a €30m option to make that move permanent.

Six goals and nine assists for the La Liga giants suggests they would be mad not to, but a report from Spanish outlet Nacional suggests other ‘priorities’ for president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco could mean Rashford will have to seek an alternative option.

It’s claimed the Barcelona boss will look to sign a new striker to replace 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski ahead of the ‘continuity’ of Rashford into next season.

United boss Ruben Amorim has made it clear that the England international is not part of his plans at Old Trafford and Rashford himself has no desire to play again for his boyhood club.

Fortunately for Rashford, ‘former admirers’ PSG ‘has him in the spotlight once again’ and a move to the Ligue 1 giants would be favoured by United over a move to either Chelsea or Arsenal – both of whom have shown ‘interest’ – as the Red Devils ‘don’t want to reinforce a direct rival’ in the Premier League.

The report adds:

‘In France they have tested the possibility of closing an exchange between both clubs. Rashford would end up in the Parc des Princes, and in return, it would be Bradley Barcola who would make the opposite move.’ He [Barcola] has stopped being a starter in Luis Enrique’s systems since the arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desiré Doué, and this could cause him to accept a transfer.’

PSG would ‘ask for financial compensation’ on top of Rashford in exchange for Barcola owing to the 23-year-old’s higher market value.

In views at odds with that report, La Liga commentator Terry Gibson believes it’s “pretty certain” Rashford will move to Barcelona permanently at the end of the season.

Gibson said: “I think he’s benefited from the fact that Rafinha’s been injured and Yamal’s been injured, [Robert] Lewandowski’s been injured, Ferran Torres has been injured.

“So out of those four or five players, he’s the only one that’s been fit for every game this season – and he’s benefited from that. He’s played, he’s been able to get up to speed, get some confidence, and he looks like a Barcelona player now.

“So I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t sign him. You can’t just rely on three. I think it’s a push for him to be the first choice with those three. I think it’s a given.

“Lewandowski up front, Yamal and Raphinha. I think after what they did last season, it’s obvious that they will be the front three. But it doesn’t always work out that all three are available.

“It doesn’t work out because they’re playing 60 games a season. And I think it’s pretty certain, I think, that Barcelona will pay the fee to make that permanent.

“It’s not as easy to find £30m for Barcelona as it is normally.

“But back in the new stadium now, charging a fortune for tickets at the moment, 45,000 at the weekend, it’s going to keep creeping up. And then Barcelona, before long, will be back on a familiar financial footing. And they’ll be setting their sights very high to bring back in superstars at Barcelona.”